Newton Grove holds ‘Fourth’ bash

Samantha Britt, Miss Hobbton High School, served as the mistress of ceremonies for the Little Miss 4th of July pageant.

Shaved ice treats were the order of the day for the kids at Weeks Park.

The annual Newton Grove Fourth of July celebration ended with fireworks lighting up the night sky.

The Newton Grove Fire, Police and Rescue departments had a dunk tank, and Hobbton High School principal Michael Warren was one of the ones that went into the water.

2018 Little Miss Fourth of July Lexie Herring sings the National Anthem.

Austin Pope and the Roadies entertained the crowd during Newton Grove’s Independence Day festivities, held in Weeks Park on Sunday.

The Little Miss Fourth of July winner was Charity Bradshaw, daughter of Charlie and Leann Bradshaw. Tiny Miss Fourth of July is Ava Thornton, daughter of Brooke and T.J. Devone.