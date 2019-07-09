New Life Outreach Ministries to host youth conference

On Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. Women’s Conference will be held at Big Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The theme is Simply Redeemed. The guest messenger will be evangelist Dr. Hattie Lofton of Smithfield.

On Saturday, July 13, at 6 p.m. Home Mission Program (Eldress Charlotte program) will be held at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

On Saturday, July 13, at 6 p.m. Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church choir will celebrate their anniversary. Several guest choirs will minister in songs.

On Sunday, July 14, at 11 a.m. annual youth day service will be held at Jackson Grove Bible Church of God,82 Sinclair Lake Road, Midway. The speaker will be brother Samir Skinner of Clinton, and Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church youth choir will render the music.

On Sunday, July 14, at 11 a.m. Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will celebrate the 19th Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Alice J. Boykin. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Jawanna Murphy and congregation of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, July 14, at 11 a.m. regular morning worship service will be held at Clinton International Church, 545 E. Tillery St., Clinton. Pastor Paul Blue will bring forth the message, and music render by the praise and worship team.

On Sunday, July 14, at 11:45 a.m. Women’s Day celebration will be held at the N.C. Prayer Tower, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Gloria Battle of Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey. At 4 p.m. the guest messenger will be the Rev. Pastor Annette Johnson of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

On Sunday, July 14, at 3 p.m. Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove will celebrate their Usher’s Anniversary. The guest messenger will be Pastor Jeffery White, ushers, mass choir and congregation of Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, July 14, at 3 p.m. Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church will host the Pastor’s Pre-Anniversary Service. The guest messenger will be Elder Ralph Love Jr. of Greater St. Bethel United Holy Church, Middlesex.

On Sunday, July 14, at 3:30 p.m. Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Keener, will celebrate their male chorus anniversary. The musical guests are New Men of Faith-Goldsboro; Snow Hill Male Chorus, Roseboro; Heavenly Host Male Chorus, Wilmington; Mt. Calvary Male Chorus, Willard; Union Grove Disciples of Christ Male Chorus, Clinton; and Warren Chapel Male Chorus, Dunn. Presiding over the program will be Dr. Louie Boykin, pastor of Baldwin Branch Church, Elizabethtown.

On Wednesday, July 17-19, at 7 p.m. (nightly) Youth Revival will be held at St. Stephens United Holiness Church, Turkey. The guest messengers are Minister Tameka King and Greater Six Runs youth choir; Pastor Ashley Carter and Mt. Pleasant youth choir, and Elder Paris Faison and the Devance family choir.

On Friday, July 19-21, from 6-8 p.m. (Saturday 9 a.m. -2 p.m.) (Sunday 10 a.m.-12 p.m.) Vacation Bible School will be held at Roseboro First Baptist Church, 3720 S. Salemburg Hwy., Roseboro.

On Saturday, July 20, at 5 p.m. Joy Night Service will be held at Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church, Roseboro. The musical guests Preparation and Robinson Sisters and Robinson Brothers.

On Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m. St. Stephens morning service will be render by guest messenger Minister King. Brother Samir Skinner will deliver the youth day address. Music rendered by the youth choir.

On Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m. First Missionary Baptist Church, Kenansville, will be celebrating their 76th Usher’s Anniversary. Music by the Saint James Missionary Baptist Church and their pastor, the Rev. James Worthy will deliver the message. Refreshments will be served.

On Sunday, July 21, at 5 p.m. Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will host a Father/Son Holy Ghost program. The guest messengers for the evening will be Minister Stacee Carr, Minister Shala Roberton and Minister Heather Dixon.

On Wednesday, July 24-26, at 7 p.m. (nightly) Tye-Dye For Jesus 2019 Youth Conference will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

On Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m. Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton, will be celebrating their Usher’s Anniversary.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church, Plainview.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob, Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./New Life Outreach International Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Rd. Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the first and third/6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth, Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Hayes Chapel Baptist Church, Delway

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every first Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./First Baptist Church, Stedman

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church, Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro. (Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30-6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every 4th Friday night, held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every Thursday, Clinton.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

New Life Out Reach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Robinson Chapel M.B. Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30

First Baptist M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Giddenville A.M.E. Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Original Bibleway Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The Journey Church/Plainview area/11 a.m.

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

