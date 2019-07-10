Butler eyes more work in Roseboro

Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler says she has filed for reelection to the western Sampson town to continue to be a part of the growth and progress being made. - -

As Roseboro’s first female mayor, Alice Butler has spent the last three and a half years working to build upon the town’s growth and success.

With sights set on the next four years, and working to continue that growth, Butler filed for her second term Monday.

Roseboro commissioners Richard Barefoot, Cary Holland and Ray Clark Fisher are also ending their terms and those seats are up for reelection. There were no filings on Tuesday at the Sampson Board of Elections. The period will extend to noon Friday, July 19.

Butler first served the town of Roseboro as a commissioner. She was sworn in January 2012 and decided to run for mayor in 2015, after then mayor David Alexander decided not to seek another term.

Following that election, she said her goal was to continue working towards positive progress and that goal remains the same today.

“I have had the honor of representing the citizens of Roseboro for the past six and a half years, first as commissioner, then for the last three and half years as mayor,” Butler said. “Because of the hard work, dedication and selfless service of our commissioners, the town staff, and so many willing volunteers, Roseboro has made great strides and has continued to build upon the successes of our previous town councils and mayors.”

Despite economic woes just years ago, the town of Roseboro has worked to rebuild the infrastructure, make investments in new equipment and improve the lives of the many residents it serves. Since becoming mayor, Butler has been part of a four percent decrease in town taxes.

“Coming out of the recession, we have become significantly more financially solvent, made substantial improvements to the infrastructure, though there is much more that needs to be done, we have made investments in new and updated equipment which will allow our public works team to be even more productive, and we have worked to improve the quality of life through recreational opportunities, festivals, and becoming even more business friendly,” Butler added.

Butler has never kept it secret that she learned from two of the town’s previous mayors — Roland Hall and Alexander — and has followed their lead in helping make the improvements to the town.

“As mayor, I have benefited greatly from the advice and counsel of our previous mayors,” Butler said. “As a result, we have been able to build upon their previous achievements.”

Feeling there is more still to be done, Butler filed for a chance at another four years and continue to add to the town’s many accomplishments.

“If given the opportunity, I am committed to continuing to guide our community forward for the next four years,” the mayor added.

Mayor seeking second term

Municipal Election 2019 Below is a list of those who have filed through Tuesday, July 9. In parenthesis are the seats open in each city or town. Autryville (mayor, three commissioners) No filings Clinton (mayor, two Council seats) Lew Starling — Mayor Holden DuBose — District 4 Councilman Neal Strickland — District 2 Councilman Garland (mayor, three commissioners) Winifred Murphy — Mayor Harrells (three aldermen) No filings Newton Grove (mayor, two commissioners) Gerald Darden — Mayor Stephen Jackson — Mayor Cody Smith — Commissioner Roseboro (mayor, three commissioners) Alice Butler — Mayor Salemburg (mayor, three commissioners) Joe Warren — Mayor Grady Collier — Commissioner Turkey (mayor, two commissioners) No filings

