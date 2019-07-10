Refurbished engine returns to service

Newly refurbished 2015 E-One fire engine in front of Station 22 on Beaman Street. Pictured along with the engine are fireman Gerald Lee, fireman Bradley Gainey, engineer Robert Rosario, fireman Chris Norris, fireman Josh Williams and fireman Joe Dixon. -

The Clinton Fire Department has welcomed one of its engines back into the fleet.

After months of planning and designing, the E-One (Emergency-One) Typhoon model has returned to the local station after undergoing a reconfiguration and refurbishment.

As part of Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Lovette’s plan to reorganize the department’s fleet, the fire engine was sent to the E-One manufacturing facility in Ocala, Fla. to undergo the improvements. E-One is one of the country’s largest emergency services manufacturers providing fire apparatus to some of America’s oldest and largest fire departments, including New York, Chicago and Boston.

When the Clinton department first began using the engine in 2015, it was used as a water supply vehicle capable of shuttling water to the scene of a fire where hydrants are not readily available.

According to Lovette, the project was under the leadership of Captain Brett Hairr, who was instrumental in overseeing Clinton Fire Department’s fleet of firefighting apparatuses.

“While the apparatus still has the capability to shuttle water, the department’s apparatus committee specified several new compartments and features allowing the apparatus to serve as a pumper, which will be better suited to meet the changing needs of our community,” Lovette said. “The apparatus has upgraded LED warning and scene lighting as well as more compartment space for lifesaving tools and equipment.”

The reconfigured engine returned to service July 4 and is assigned as the primary response unit from Clinton Fire Station 22, located on Beaman Street.

“This refurbishment is part of the City of Clinton’s continued commitment to public safety,” Lovette added. “Citizens view safety as a core government function. Accordingly, public safety accounts for 45 percent of the city’s general fund budget. In addition to this important refurbishment, funded in the city’s 2018-19 budget, the Clinton City Council approved a 2019-20 budget which includes the purchase of a new fire engine.”

Current plans have the new engine being put into service as the primary unit responding from Station 21 on Wall Street in downtown Clinton.

