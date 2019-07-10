Showing love at Salem Woods

Oscar Harris, of DTH Management group, honors Janice Nettles, site manager at Salem Woods Apartments. - Janice Nettles, site manager at Salem Woods, center, was recently honored for her work at Salem Woods Apartments. She is pictured with Oscar Harris, of DTH Management; Salemburg Mayor Joe Warren; and Lee Toler, senior district property manager. - During a special event at Salem Woods Apartments, Janice Nettles, second from right, receives recognition for her contributions at the complex. She is pictured with Oscar Harris, of DTH Management, Helen Gorham, United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development; Lee Toler, senior district property manager; and Marion Canady, of the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development - Oscar Harris, of DTH Management, speaks to residents at Salem Woods Apartments, while praising Janice Nettles, site manager. - - Karen Tyndall, of Salem Woods, right, speaks about the kindness of Janice Nettles. - -

SALEMBURG — At Salem Woods Apartments, Janice Nettles is known for showing love to the tenants at the site in western Sampson County.

“I thank God for my tenants,” Nettles said. “I just love them so much and they are so good to me. We have fun together, we pray together and we cry together.”

During a Tuesday celebration, Nettles was honored for her work in making sure residents have a great home. She was recently named the Elderly Housing Site Manager of the Year by the Council for Affordable and Rural Housing (CARH) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development division. It was presented in June during CARH’s annual meeting and legislative conference in Arlington, Va.

Salem Woods Apartments is one of many sites in North Carolina and Virginia managed by DTH Management Group, Ltd.

Oscar Harris, DTH president, made remarks about the accomplishment. Not only did Nettles win a national award, she also earned a state award for her dedication.

She thanked DTH and associates for giving her an opportunity of a lifetime by becoming the manager of the site. Nettles was also grateful for Lee Toler, senior district property manager, for starting the nomination process, which includes tenant satisfaction, maintenance and other regulations.

Along with a plaque, a book of letters and pictures were also presented to Nettles.

“I’m so thankful that I had a chance to be a part of it,” Nettles said.

Karen Tyndall, of Salem Woods, said the site went without a manager for awhile.

“We all prayed so hard for God to to send us somebody that would be loving, caring and understanding,” Tyndall said. “God answered our prayers and more.”

Tyndall added that Nettles is a friend, mentor and somebody who listens.

“Whatever we need, that’s what she is at that particular moment,” Tyndall said. “But most of all, she’s just a wonderful, loving, caring angel of a person. We love her more than she’ll ever know.

“She said that we mean the world to her,” Tyndall said. “No, she means the world to us and she deserves this and so much more.”

Harris showed gratitude to the residents, USDA associates, the County of Sampson, and the Town of Salemburg for their support. The complex is furnished through a public and private partnership through USDA and local municipalities.

“It’s the way government should work — to look after our people and provide them with safe, affordable housing,” Harris said about a time in people’s lives known as the golden years. “You need to have peace and comfort in your home and enjoy that and to feel safe and have good people associated with you.”

During the celebration, Salemburg Mayor Joe Warren thanked Nettles and DTH for what they’ve done for the town.

“She not only represented the town of Salemburg, she’s a lifetime friend too,” Warren said. “She’s a wonderful person and we appreciate all of you.”

Neil McLamb, of DTH Management, said the award is something she deserves.

“She’s exceptional and she’s just not a site manager,” McLamb said. “She really cares about these people here and they love her.”

Site manager wins national award

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

