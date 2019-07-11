The Clinton City Schools Board of Education has announced the names of those expressing interest in filling a vacant board seat following the recent resignation of Dr. Stuart Blount.

During a meeting in June, the board decided to accept letters of interest from potential candidates, setting a deadline of July 8, at 4 p.m. for those letters. According to Dr. Linda Brunson, CCS board chairperson, there are seven people who have sent letters of interest.

Those seven letters were received from Justin Tanner, Diane Viser, Clark Hales, Jeremy Edgerton, Brandy Jones, pastor Russ Emanuel Jr. and Dr. Oscar Rodriguez. These seven who are interested in filling the vacant seat are being asked to meet Sunday, starting at 3 p.m, for a 5-10 minute open comment session with the board.

The vacancy came following Blount’s announcement of his resignation, effective June 30. Blount was voted onto the board in July 2018, after having served as the system’s superintendent for six years.

Turner, who has two children that currently attend Clinton City Schools, says he is interested in serving on the board because of his passion for learning and a desire to serve. He has volunteered with the Clinton Recreation Department as a coach and works with Cintas.

Viser is a former board member, having served from 2008-16 and says she is ready to return to public service.

“I believe that the Clinton City Schools District is a vital piece of this community’s future,” Viser said. “The children and the families of Clinton deserve good educational leadership, and I am eager to do all I can to help assure them that elementary and secondary preparation in Clinton schools will provide all the opportunities necessary for every student to learn and excel.”

For Hales, education has been a cornerstone of his life. His wife is a kindergarten teacher at L.C. Kerr School and he has five children that will be a part of the Clinton City Schools system.

“I am a firm believer that as a member of the community, it is my responsibility to serve it in as many capacities as I can to work hard to make it a better place to live and raise a family,” Hales noted.

Edgerton has two children in Clinton City Schools and says he thinks its a good time to get involved with the education of his children. His business experience, he adds, will be an addition to the board.

Jones, a parent of a student in Clinton City Schools, says she believes education is the foundation to success. Coming from a family of educators, she said she wants to share her passion with others.

“Clinton City Schools provides our students with the best opportunities and experiences available,” Jones said. “I feel that my passion to advocate for all children, their well-being, and most importantly their education would make me an exceptional candidate for the vacant seat on your board.”

Emanuel is a graduate of Clinton High School and he currently serves as the senior pastor of Olive Grove Church. He has children who have graduated from the system and are current students in the system.

Rodriguez served as the admissions director at Sampson Community College for 10 years and is now the executive director of enrollment development for the University of Mount Olive. He has served on many local boards, including CAFE, Clinton Area Foundation for Education.

The board plans to make a decision about the new member following Sunday’s presentations and they will then be sworn in and take over at the July 22 board meeting.

The board faced a similar situation last year, following the death of long-time member E.R. Mason. Following his death, a survey was conducted.

At that time, the survey indicated that the community felt the newly appointed board member should have experience in public education experience and the knowledge and ability to implement educational policies that are best for Clinton City Schools.

Following Blount’s resignation, Brunson said the current board members were looking for someone who is in line with the board’s direction and goals.

“We are hopeful to get someone that will be able to make decisions regarding the direction of this district,” said Brunson. “We want them to best serve the children of Clinton City Schools and be open minded and willing to learn.”

Brunson

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@www.clintonnc.com