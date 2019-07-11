More than 50 new students attended the #BeAViking session this week, where students were introduced to the campus life at Sampson Community College.

The sessions are designed to help students be successful at SCC and ensure students are ready to register for the upcoming semester. The college requires all new students to attend. There are two sessions remaining prior to fall semester, so prospective students should sign up as soon as possible by visiting the college’s website, www.sampsoncc.edu.

“This gets students on the right track right from the beginning,” says Amelia Elmore, director of admissions at SCC. “This will maximize success as the students navigate their academic path. Students learn about tutoring and library services, counseling assistance, financial aid opportunities and meet other fellow students who will be exploring similar paths.”

Sampson Community College is a member of the North Carolina Community College System and offers many programs to include two-year degrees, college transfer, continuing education and workforce development options and early college education.

“We are committed to making new student’s lives as smooth as possible while they are here,” says Amanda Raynor, student engagement coordinator at SCC. “It is an exciting time to be a Viking. If you look at SCC, you will see a lot of physical changes on campus—new buildings, walking trails and things like that. But we have also added new programs such as Agri-Business and Supply Chain management as well.”

The college has a history of promoting student success. SCC has signed co-admission agreements with East Carolina University, NC State University, UNC-Wilmington and Fayetteville State University which can guarantee acceptance to those colleges in advance if students meet certain criteria.

The Sampson Promise program was also designed to pay all tuition and fees not covered by financial aid or other scholarships, for up to four semesters, towards programs of study if certain requirements are met. Additionally, the college offers its Viking Express option. This is available to enable students to earn an Associate in Arts degree in just one year instead of two years to save time and money.

For more information about any of these programs, call SCC at 910-592-8084 or 910.592.8081 or email admissions@sampsoncc.edu.

