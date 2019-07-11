Phipps honored by governor

Courtesy photo Lizzie Phipps, center, holds an award from Gov. Roy Cooper. Also pictured with Phipps is Rolling Ridge Activities Director Tiffany Johnson, left, and resident Mary Ann Herring on the right. Dietary Aide Dee Williams, Dietary Director Melinda Knight and Administrator Laura Anderson, are pictured on the back row. - Courtesy photo While being honored by Newton Grove leaders, Lizzie Phipps, left, spends time with her teacher Connie Thornton. - Courtesy photo Resident Mary Ann Herring spends time with volunteer Lizzie Phipps. -

NEWTON GROVE — In her community, Lizzie Phipps loves to brighten up someone’s day with her kindness and generosity.

She was honored with a proclamation for her volunteer work during the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners’ July meeting. A few years ago, the rising senior at Hobbton High School, created “Sock for Seniors” to collect gifts which were sent to nursing homes. More than 1,000 pairs of socks were collected for holiday seasons.

Phipps also received the Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service, signed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. She was nominated by Tiffany Johnson at Rolling Ridge Assisted Living and Connie Thornton, one of her favorite teachers.

“Being able to volunteer at Rolling Ridge has truly been a blessing,” Phipps said about being extremely humbled and honored for the nomination. “I would like to say that I adopted the residents and employees into my family, but honestly, they have adopted me into theirs.

“The friendships I have made there will forever hold a special place in my heart,” Phipps said. “I would also like to thank the Mayor of Newton Grove and the board members for taking the time to recognize my service at their meeting.”

During the meeting, Johnson said it was an honor to join in celebrating such a prestigious award given to Phipps.

“A volunteer award is an honor, especially this particular award, having been reviewed and chosen specifically by the governor and now presented in company of the mayor, board members, family and friends,” Johnson said. “Lizzie has exemplified the definition and qualities of a volunteer. She is a remarkable young individual who provides dedication, love, encouragement and countless hours to serve those around her and Lizzie has always taken pride in displaying this role within our facility.”

Johnson said having Phipps as a part of Rolling Ridge has brought joy to residents and the staff during her many visits, which includes activities led by her.

“Words will never be enough to explain our thanks to her for all she does to help us instill a happy loving environment for our residents,” Johnson said. “It is with sincere thanks and celebration that we take part in witnessing and helping ensure this award was given to a perfect example of a volunteer as Lizzie has been to us all.

“I hope that this is just the beginning of recognition for Lizzie’s dedication to those around her, our community and the state as whole,” Johnson said. “She is and always will be a wonderful member of society as a result of her desire to always lend a helping, and loving hand to those around her. We are forever grateful. Thank you.”

Newton Grove Mayor Gerald Darden presented a proclamation on behalf of the town. It stated that Phipps spent three years volunteering at Rolling Ridge and devoted many hours enriching the lives of residents and visitors. Town leaders also said volunteering is one of the ultimate exercises in democracy.

“You can vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in,” Darden said.

Darden also said that her generous commitment, time and support led to her receiving the Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service.

“Now, therefore, the Mayor of the Town of Newton Grove wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to Lizzy Phipps for her dedicated service to the people of Newton Grove and Rolling Ridge, and to express to her and her family best wishes in their future endeavors,” Darden said. “May God continue to bless you on your journeys.”

In addition to Rolling Ridge, socks collected by Phipps were also distributed to residents at Southwood, Mary Gran and the Mt. Olive Center. A variety of cotton, wool and nylon socks were donated around the holidays seasons by different churches in the area.

The Hobbton High student also spent time delivering more Easter baskets to Rolling Ridge with the help of Ellington Tart. During her years at Hobbton, Phipps has also been involved in organizations such as Key Club, Student Government Association and Health Occupations Students of America — Future Health Professionals, an international student organization which helps prepares students for careers in healthcare.

Her mother, Elouise Phipps, said she was extremely thankful to Thornton for encouraging Lizzie to volunteer at Rolling Ridge and to Johnson for her guidance.

“All of the staff has been so supportive of Lizzie over the past three years,” the elder Phipps said. “I am extremely proud of Lizzie and the passion she has for helping others.”

