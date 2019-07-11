Chamber celebrates business growth

A grand opening celebration was held at MHC-Kenworth’s new location on U.S. 421, just outside of the city limits. - A ribbon cutting was held at Sunset Slush in downtown Roseboro. -

Can you believe it’s already July? We sure can’t – time just flies by and the Chamber staff are sure enjoying this beautiful, hot summer! Although we won’t be hosting our Member Spotlight events again until the end of August, we have still been super busy welcoming new members, celebrating new businesses and getting things geared up for fall. Over the past month, we were honored to host a ribbon cutting celebration for a new business in downtown Roseboro — RS Sunset Slush/Janie’s Paint-n-Party and attend the MHC-Kenworth grand opening event.

RS Sunset Slush and Janie’s Paint-n-Party is conveniently located on Roseboro Street in the heart of downtown Roseboro, owned and operated by Cameron Wright, who also owns popular women’s boutique Clark & Company. The “RS” before Sunset Slush represents its primary serving area of the Roseboro/Salemburg area, although the delicious Italian ice draws in folks from all over- one customer drove an hour after hearing of the stores opening online.

The Sunset Slush Italian ice brand is wildly popular along the southern coast of North Carolina and pays homage to its first home of Sunset Beach. In addition to the perfect treat for a hot summer day, Cameron also opened Janie’s Paint-n-Party within a shared spaced to offer a unique experience to Sampson County where one can paint a wooden door hanger-totally customizable, with endless possibilities in shapes and themes. Janie’s Paint-n-Party sells pre-painted door hangers, or you can schedule a time to come in to paint your own, schedule a birthday party or a lady’s night — with wine.

Just a short drive from Fayetteville, Clinton and Elizabethtown, downtown Roseboro has a lot of to offer. I encourage anyone to make a trip. But while you’re there, be sure to visit our other Chamber members, James Trading Company with a unique selection of garden and gift items, Vinny’s Pizzeria and Railroad Steakhouse. Roseboro is growing, and we love it!

On Friday, June 21, Chamber staff and Ambassadors had the pleasure of attending the MHC-Kenworth’s grand opening event for their new location at 1103 N. US Hwy 421 in Clinton. Kenworth staff had arranged for several truck related vendors to attend and showcase their products to the community and their customers.

Applications for Leadership Clinton-Sampson 2019-2020 are now available! Join the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce for a leadership development program providing a unique experience and knowledge of our community. The program runs from October 2019- April 2020. Through once a month field trips, adults can experience Sampson County in a whole new way. This program is a great way to grow your professional network and vision for economic growth of Sampson County. For a detailed brochure and schedule, please email [email protected]

The purpose of the Chamber of Commerce is to further the interests of businesses, a strong Chamber of Commerce is made up of members who can create a pool of resources from which ideas, energy and finances can be drawn. Membership in the Chamber entitles members to a valuable package of benefits such as networking opportunities, lunch and learn opportunities with different topics for business growth, promotion, exclusive sponsorship and advertising benefits, online business directory and exclusive events. If you are interested in learning more about Chamber membership, please email [email protected] today! Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram “Clinton-Sampson Chamber”.

A grand opening celebration was held at MHC-Kenworth’s new location on U.S. 421, just outside of the city limits. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Chamber-Open-House-MHC-Ambassadors-062119-002-.jpg A grand opening celebration was held at MHC-Kenworth’s new location on U.S. 421, just outside of the city limits. A ribbon cutting was held at Sunset Slush in downtown Roseboro. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_clark-and-company.jpg A ribbon cutting was held at Sunset Slush in downtown Roseboro.