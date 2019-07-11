Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• July 8 — Ryan Travis Faircloth, 26, of 412 Ernest Williams Road, Roseboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, financial card fraud and identity theft. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 12.

• July 8 — Joseph Charles Toman, 58, of 46 Junious Lucas Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 22.

• July 8 — Gary Antonio Woodall, 32, of 109 Holiday Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with breaking and entering, communicating threats, assault on a female, simple assault and injury to real property. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Aug. 5.

• July 8 — Zachery Tanner Thornton, 26, of 3961 Roseboro Hwy., Clinton, was charged with simple assault, violation of a court order and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Aug. 19.

• July 9 — Recio Lamont Harris, 16, of 301 Retnuh Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 19.

• July 9 — Pamela Huerta Ponce, 25, of 155 Summertree Court, Clinton, was charged with conspiracy to commit breaking and entering a building- felony larceny, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $15,000; court date is July 26.

• July 9 — Journey Omarion Ford, 16, of 2413 Spruce St., Greensboro, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 19.

• July 9 — Jamarix Xavier Young, 18, of Charlotte, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 20.

• July 9 — Kirkland Smith, 23, of 798 White Lake Drive, Elizabethtown, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and felony probation violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 9 — Alex Garcia, 24, of 35 Arthur Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is July 26.

• July 9 — Shannon Bass Tyndall, 44, of 704 College St., Clinton, was charged with identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 12.

• July 9 — Manuel Antonio Rivera, 22, of 181 Ruby Lane, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $4,000; court date is July 16.

• July 9 — Louis Rashawn Highsmith, 27, of 2780 Hayes Chapel Road, Rose Hill, was charged with child support, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, obtaining property by false pretense and financial card theft. Bond set at $11,000; court date is Aug. 12.

• July 10 — George Nathan Lee, 56, of 60 Stone Place Road, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats and violation of a court order. Bond set at $21,000; court date is July 23.

• July 10 — Victoria Haney, 23, of 44 Murphy Road, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, felony probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 14.

• July 10 — William Kent Yancey, 62, of 2034 Chancey Road, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, assault by pointing a gun and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 19.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

