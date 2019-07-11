Love will make America great again

Do you believe our nation can get back to the place it all began … one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all? Continuous news feeds of hatred, deception, dishonesty, and disrespect for God and His children have dimmed the light of Christian love and leadership in America. Our founding fathers built our great nation on precepts found in the Bible. They knew a Christian nation would be able to stand against its enemies. From the beginning our country was guided by strong leadership that got direction from God’s Word.

George Washington knelt to pray during battle and stood tall to lead America brilliantly and boldly. Washington’s words showed his love for God and country, which is the solution to get America back to the place it all began, “It is impossible to rightly govern a nation without God and the Bible.”

Honest, humble Abe Lincoln led persistently during perilous times, putting an end to slavery and holding the union together. His profile with folded hands and bowed head proved he was a man of God who spent much time praying and penning his thoughts. President Lincoln’s words about the Bible should be a shot heard and heeded by leaders around the world.

“In regard to this great book, I have but to say, it is the best gift God has given to men. All the good the Savior gave to the world was communicated through this book. But for it, we could not know right from wrong. All things most desirable for man’s welfare, here and hereafter, are to be found portrayed in it.”

Presidents Washington and Lincoln stood firm in faith, letting their lights shine when dark times loomed over our land. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pushed through resistance in a dark chapter of American history with a dream to see all God’s children treated equally. Dr. King’s words, like Lincoln’s and Washington’s, shed light on what is needed to get America back to the place where it began.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Alluding to God’s greatest commandment — love, to Jesus being the light of the world, to the Bible being the best gift God has given to man, and to the impossibility of governing a nation without God and the Bible, these men of faith represent three of the many great leaders in American history. They led by example and did not try to be all things to all people. Leaders who do not honor God and the Bible have put their lights under a bushel and pushed America away from the core of Christian character upon which our forefathers founded the great nation.

So, what can ‘we, the people of the United States of America’ who love the Lord and land we call home sweet home do to help take our nation back to the place it all began? We can let our lights shine with Christian character from sea to shining sea and embrace God’s greatest commandment with passion and purpose.

The time is now to humble ourselves and cry out to God for help. We can pray, fast, and faithfully position ourselves where God can use us to glorify Him and trust His Word that … He will hear!

With Independence Day 2019 and the patriotic month of July coming to a close, the dawning of a political year is upon us. Let us unite in Christian fellowship…not to be deceived by people seeking leadership positions who are tossed to and fro like the waves of the sea and do not believe in the Trinity!

So, what can we do to get our nation back to the place where it all began…where God is glorified and leaders stand tall for what is right and good in His sight? We can pray, for prayer changes things. We can lead by example like unto the One who sacrificed His life for you and me. We can stand firm in faith and let our little lights shine from sea to shining sea. Then, America will be great again … shining boldly for Thee!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

