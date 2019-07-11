When the tribes of Reuben and Gad had made promises that they would do certain things, they were told that if they failed to fulfill their promises it would be sin against the Lord and they could “…be sure your sin will find you out” (Num. 32.23). Often when people are living in sin, they seem to be the only ones that don’t recognize it. Often people propose to be Christians, but the things they do and the things they are a part of loudly deny the claim they make with their mouth. The words of Isaiah that Jesus applied to the Pharisees of His day; “This people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoureth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me” (Matt. 15:8) would well fit all those whose life does not harmonize with their words.

God delivered Israel from Egyptian bondage at the hand of Moses. When they came up out of Egypt, Amalek came out and fought against them (Exo. 17:8). Of course, God gave them victory over Amalek, but He also advised them then that Amalek would later be destroyed. Just prior to entering the promise land they were again reminded of what Amalek had done and told that when they were settled in the promise land, they were to destroy the nation of Amalek (Deut. 25:17-19). We now fast forward to the days of the first of the kings of the United Kingdom, Saul. Samuel reminded Saul of what Amalek had done and commanded him saying, “Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass” (I Sam. 15:3). Though to Saul’s credit, he did go and destroy the Amalekites, he failed to do all that God had said. “Saul and the people spared Agag, and the best of the sheep, and of the oxen, and of the fatlings, and the lambs, and all that was good, and would not utterly destroy them: but every thing that was vile and refuse, that they destroyed utterly” (I Sam. 15:9). When Samuel came to Saul, Saul said to him, “Blessed be thou of the Lord: I have performed the commandment of the Lord” (I Sam. 15:13). Were it not that the infringement was outright disobedience to God, one might think that Samuel would have had to work at keeping a straight face, much as a parent who has been told by a little child that they have not touched the cake, but have chocolate all over their face and hands. However, Samuel’s words to Saul were, “What meaneth then this bleating of the sheep in mine ears, and the lowing of the oxen which I hear?” (I Sam. 15:14). Saul says several times that he has obeyed the commandments of the Lord when the existence of the sheep and oxen prove that he did not.

There are a number of great lessons that can be gleaned from that one account of King Saul and the destruction of Amalek, but we wish to use the remainder of our space making application to the one thing we have focused on here. We can claim we are Christians all we want to, but that does not make us Christians. A true Christian is one that has obeyed and continues to obey the gospel of Christ. A true Christian is a disciple of Christ (Acts 11:26). When those who claim to be Christians are spouting off doctrines and practices that are not in harmony with what the Lord has revealed in the New Testament, that person is showing his disobedience to God, just as those sheep and cattle proved Saul to be a sinner.

Though the goal of love, peace and tolerance may seem noble, when the child of God defends the practice of homosexuality, it is a whole herd of oxen lowing. God’s word clearly condemns such (Rom. 1:26-28) and to defend it then negates any claims of being a disciple of Christ.

When those who make claim to be faithful children of God violate God’s laws concerning marriage (Matt. 19:9), they may as well admit that they have ceased to be following the Lord. No need to boldly say, I have done the commands of God, when one’s marriage is in violation to the very commands of God.

It seems more ridiculous than the cake icing all over the face of the little child who claims to not have touched the cake, but there are those who hold claim to being Christians who then condone and promote laws that make the murder of unborn children legal in our nation.

One’s actions speak much louder than their words when they would promote the idea that one church is as good as another when the Lord shed His blood to purchase His church (Acts 20:28) and built His church (Matt. 16:18) and is head over His church (Eph. 1:22-23).

Multitudes of so-called Christians are living lives full of drunkenness, lies, fornication, dishonesty, profanity and even violence and then have the gall to stand up and pronounce they have obeyed the commands of the Lord. The list of sheep and oxen can go on and on, but in many cases, the ones owning them are the only one who can’t seem to see their hypocrisy. Be sure, your sins shall find you out. “Why call me Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say?” (Luke 6:46)

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist