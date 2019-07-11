Stay glued to God’s word

We all know of the historical relationship God had and has with his first chosen people, the children of Israel. There is a very important relationship between Hebrews 3:7-12 and chapters 13 and 14 of the Book of Numbers. The relationship between these two passages of scripture is provided to benefit today’s believers.

In Numbers 13 and 14, God told Moses to send some men to see the land He had promised, a land flowing with milk and honey. Moses did just that and sent 12 men to search out the land. The men traveled the land for 40 days and came back to Moses and the Children of Israel with a report.

The men reported that the land was exactly what God said it was. It was indeed a good land flowing with milk and honey. But the report turned into an evil report when 10 of the men declared that Israel would not be able to claim the Lord even though God had promised the land to them. Two of the twelve men, (Caleb and Joshua), stood up and said Israel could take the land if the Lord was with them. The majority of the people disagreed and began to stone them. Then, all of a sudden, God showed up. You see, whenever you stand up for God and His word, even if you are standing alone, God will always show up to stand with you.

As a result of the people disbelief, God grew angry and want to smite all of them. Moses interceded and God decided not to do so, but he said they will never enter into the Promised Land and that He would allow them to die in the wilderness, so a new generation could receive the promise.

Hebrews 3: 7-12 warns believers of today to not have the same attitude as the Jews as they went backward instead of going forward by faith. Today our Promised Land is equated with Ephesians 1:3 , which says we have been blessed with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places through Christ Jesus. In other words, we as believers have already been blessed with everything we will ever need or want, or desire.

All of our blessings are located in heaven. God disperses them according to our needs, our faith, and our growth. Remember every blessings starts out as spiritual and then it is manifested in the earthly realm. David said, the Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want, because he knew this important truth.

Like the Jews back then, our spiritual blessings, which are now in heaven, is our spiritual inheritance in Christ. We will never enjoy the fullness of God’s blessing if we have an evil heart of unbelief about anything God says in His word. And we will never enjoy the fullness of God’s blessing if we depart from the living God and His ways.

Many of us are living beneath our privilege as God’s children because of unbelief, because our faith is not moving from faith to faith and we are not growing in God’s truth. God will never bless us, knowing we are not able to handle the blessing.

Stay glued to God’s Word everyday so you can grow from a babe to maturity. Stay glued to God’s Word everyday so you can grow from faith to faith. Stay glued to God’s Word everyday so that your belief in God grows stronger and stronger. Stay glued to God’s Word so that you will eventually be living a life in the fullness of the blessings of God.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

