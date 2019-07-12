Annual 30-mile yard sale set

Courtesy photo The annual Maxwell Road Endless Yard Sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 10. - Courtesy photo The annual Maxwell Road Endless Yard Sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 10. -

Five years ago, Sherry Bostic had an idea to earn a little extra cash. That idea has grown into a 30-mile yard sale through parts of Sampson and Cumberland counties.

The fifth annual Maxwell Road Endless Yard Sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 10. The yard sale begins just off Hwy. 421 north of Clinton on Kitty Fork Road and extends nearly 30 miles, through the Clement community, and ends where Maxwell Road and N.C. 24 meet.

Sales begin at 7 a.m. and will end when everything is sold.

The idea of the endless yard sale came from Bostic a couple of years ago, who at the time was looking for some extra money to cover the cost of medical expenses for her husband. Bostic, who rescues animals, needed the extra cash and thought the yard sale would be a good way to get started.

“People always need a little extra in funds,” Bostic shared. “Whether it’s a family, church or organization, every little bit can help.”

The first few years of the yard sale, approximately 25 miles through Sampson County was covered. Two years ago, Bostic said the route was extended and now meanders its way through nearly 10 more miles, crossing into Cumberland County.

People drive from hours away to catch some of the deals.

“We have had people drive from hours away,” Bostic said. “I hope if the people are coming, there is stuff for them to buy.”

Along the 30-mile stretch, Bostic said hundreds of vendors will have spaces set up, and it isn’t just for those who live along the route. Not only are families setting up in their yards, but some rent out spots for others to set up a tent. One particular house along Maxwell Road, Bostic said, will have more than 50 vendors set up around their circular driveway.

Many of the churches along the route will have booths set up in their parking lots. A lot of organizations found throughout Sampson and surrounding counties also take advantage of this opportunity and set up a booth or items to sell.

In all, hundreds of vendors will fill the spaces along Maxwell Road. Bostic said there was no way for her to count just how many vendors will be available that Saturday. This year, just like last year, Bostic said more people are contacting her about available rental space.

Anyone interested in renting space along the route can visit the “Maxwell Road Endless Yard Sale” Facebook page and contact someone renting out spaces or booths.

Clement Church of God of Prophecy, located at the intersection of Maxwell and Welcome School roads, has booths available to rent. Other residents and churches have listed available space on Facebook.

For more information, Bostic can be reached at 910-990-0415 or 910-567-2966.

Event slated for Aug. 10

