Royal Foundation grants to benefit Salemburg ES

SALEMBURG — Thanks to the generosity of the Donnie M. Royal Foundation, educators at Salemburg Elementary School are continuing to improve technology to help students with 21st Century learning skills.

More than $10,000 was donated to purchase computers to help children. During a Thursday visit, Charles Royal presented a check on behalf of the organization.

“We think it’s important for this school in particular because technology funding is so low throughout the county,” Royal said.

The organization was created in memory of Royal’s great-uncle, a doctor who practiced for more than six decades. His wife, Dorothy Turlington Royal, is also honored through the foundation. It gives donations to initiatives for medical, education, music and faith-based institutions.

“Since Donnie and Dorothy were in this town, we want to make sure this school gets what it needs,” Royal said about the donation and decision made by the board of directors.

For several years, the foundation has assisted the school. In 2018, the foundation donated $9,500 to purchase 25 HP Stream Laptops for fifth-graders. The foundation also assisted other grade levels at Salemburg Elementary, which has an enrollment of more than 500 students. In 2017, the foundation donated more than $12,000 for the “iLearn through iPads” initiative.

Along with the technology grant, Royal also presented another $5,000 to help the school build a new playground, which is 20 years old. A large section has been closed because it’s unsafe to use. Other parts were closed by maintenance officials too. Royal believes playtime and being outside helps students with socialization and other characteristics.

“Good playground equipment is important to have in an environment where the kids can play and be safe,” he said.

Salemburg Elementary’s School Improvement Team was instrumental in leading the efforts, which led to grant funding written by Diana Herwy.

“We need a playground desperately and some place for the children to play,” she said.

The overall cost of one phase of the playground replacement project is $35,000. So far, the school has raised about $10,000. The estimated cost to replace the whole playground at once is $85,000. For Herwy and other school leaders the goal is to continue fundraising efforts for future phases.

Along with Principal Gerald Johnson, members of the School Improvement Team showed a lot of appreciation of the checks totaling $15,000. Member Bernita Lee expressed how it’s important for other organizations and others to be involved in the school.

“We’re hoping that this will spark the interest of other folks because this is a school for this community and we really need people to get involved,” Lee said.

Funds to aid tech, playground upgrades

