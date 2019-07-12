Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• July 5 — Kelsie Brooke Kearley, 21, of 4971 Salemburg Hwy., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 1.

• July 6 — Danna Ammons, 26, of 104 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with injury to real property. No bond set; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 7 — George Fluermond, 32, of 20 Hurricane Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 21.

• July 7 — Samoia Andrews, 30, of 20 Hurricane Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is Aug. 22.

• July 7 — Edwin Lee Torres, 39, of 920-B Fairview Circle, Goldsboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 11 — Jaquan Montez McKoy, 17, of 149 Valley Stream Road, Spring Lake, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 1.

• July 11 — James Bryant Laird, 30, of 720 Pine Forest Rod, Roseboro, was charged on out-of-county warrant with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 15.

Incidents/investigations

• July 5 — Frank Boyette of Clinton reported the theft of jewelry, valued at $9,000.

• July 7 — Tyler and Hannah Strickland of Clinton reported a residential break-in and theft of various electronics, valued at $1,250.

• July 8 — Scott Coyle of Roseboro reported the theft of property from his residence. A personalized military shield, custom paintings, assorted clothes, a microwave, bowling balls and a hot plate were taken. Items valued at $2,055.

• July 9 — Timothy Wade of Clinton reported the theft of a tractor and loader. Items were valued at approximately $53,000.

• July 10 — William Lewis of Faison reported the larceny of a 46-inch deck, zero-turn Husqvarna mower, valued at $3,100.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.