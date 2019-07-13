Group seeks to help youth, halt violence

Johnson -

Tragedy struck Michelle Loftin and Alisha McBride in October 2018, when Loftin’s brother and McBride’s cousin was killed as an act of gun violence. Wanting to do something in the community to help prevent such tragedies from happening again, the young women have started the nonprofit organization Shoot the Books.

With thoughts of the children of Sampson County — and others across the country — in mind, Loftin and McBride started the organization that promotes gun violence awareness, prevention and safety within communities and youth.

Following the death of her brother, Kaleef Johnson, Loftin said she wanted to reach out and do more than just putting her brother’s name and face on a T-shirt.

“The senseless shootings and killings of all people must cease because our future is in an uproar,” Loftin shared. “Shoot the Books is not only meant to bring awareness of the death of my brother, but also bring a name and face to all victims of gun violence.”

Johnson was killed Oct. 12, 2018 following an argument and altercation with Edward Best. When emergency personnel arrived, Best was found in his Kennedy Street home with injuries to his face. Johnson was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center by his brother and later died from the gunshot. Best was charged in Johnson’s murder and remains behind bars in the Sampson County Detention Center.

Reading the names of other victims — Christopher Wright and Jihad Vaughan — McBride said they were all victims of cowardly gun violence and left families grieving the deaths of their loved ones. So, as a way to bring awareness and honor the memory of those killed, McBride and Loftin started the nonprofit in April.

Their mission is to reprogram the thinking process of the youth and get them back to thinking about education and the future. Through Shoot the Books, Loftin said she hopes to help local youth regain their focus and importance of getting an education and putting the guns down.

“The youth should not have to fear for their life,” Loftin added. “They should be able to grow up and live their best childhood.”

Eventually, McBride explained, the nonprofit will provide two nonrenewable scholarships a year to help with the transition from high school to an accredited college, university or vocational school. Weekly events will be held that encourages youth to participate and get off the streets.

“I will fight for our future with everything I have, because when I am gone, it is up to my children to be able to survive without my guidance,” McBride said. “I’m asking everyone to participate in breaking the cycle that begins before our children pick up the guns.”

Shoot the Books is hosting its first community event, 2019 Back 2 School Bash, Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Royal Lane Park. The event is free and open to the public.

The bash will include food, entertainment, games and more. A balloon release will be held to honor lost loved ones, including Wright, Vaughan and Johnson.

McBride and Loftin said their goal is distribute 500 book bags filled with school supplies. The organization is currently holding a raffle to give the community a chance to participate.

“We are currently still in search of more volunteers and we still haven’t reached our goal of 500 book bags,” McBride said. “We have 250 and we still need items for other events we plan to host.”

A list of needed items can be found at www.shootthebooks.org.

“Parents, teachers, community police, judges, local business owners and every day neighbors … we need you all,” McBride said. “We can’t do this alone, so I’m asking the village to come back together and help us raise these children.”

Back 2 School Bash set for Aug. 17

