‘Milling Around’ set for restoration

Beginning later this month, those who pass by the “Milling Around” art piece will notice a little less color in the landmark — quite literally.

City of Clinton and the Sampson Arts Council officials recently discovered the need to restore one of the glass panels in the piece, which was erected in 2012. In July, “depending on weather and logistics,” AMCO Metal Products will be in downtown Clinton removing the glass panel closest to College Street, Arts Council executive director Kara Donatelli said.

AMCO, from Gaithersburg, Md., specializes in custom fabricated metals and originally installed the “Milling Around” glass panels in 2012.

The crew will be carefully uninstalling the panel and shipping it in a custom crate to Mayer of Munich, a premier fabricator of stained glass, mosaic art glass and related materials, located in Germany. Mayer was the original fabricator of the “Milling Around” glass panels.

Once delivered to Mayer of Munich, the panel will be carefully assessed and used as a reference during the fabrication of a replacement panel, Donatelli noted.

“The entire restoration process is expected to take several months,” Donatelli stated. “The Arts Council and City are working together to minimize the visual impact of the art piece while the panel is removed.”

The cost of the restoration is being covered by insurance.

“Milling Around” has been a fixture in the downtown for the past seven years, with efforts to get a tangible and head-turning public art installation dating back more than a decade.

The Sampson Arts Council and City of Clinton used grants and private donations to fund the piece and surrounding greenspace. Maryland-based artist Heidi Lippman was commissioned to create the work. It consists of seven tempered glass panels depicting the type of millstones used in old water-powered grinding mills that dotted the landscape in Clinton and Sampson County.

Lippman’s original artwork images were provided to Mayer of Munich and one of its noted artists Reiner John.

Through the process, a silk screen template was created that provided a skeletal structure for the intricate hand painting on glass, which was fired to 1,100 degrees to produce a vibrant, durable finish. A combination of transparent and opaque colors were applied to the interior glass surface of the laminated panes, bringing the millstone-themed work into focus.

Along the way, funds for the $130,000 project were obtained from grants by the North Carolina Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as private donations.

In 2012, the freestanding, curved glasswork rose from the revamped greenspace at the top of College Street as the first project of its kind locally.

“Milling Around” was recently honored in the Great Public Art category of the Great Places in North Carolina awards program, which the North Carolina chapter of the American Planning Association implemented to highlight the state’s great places and the people who created them.

Judges specifically remarked on the piece’s nod to Sampson’s diverse agricultural history.

