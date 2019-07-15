Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• July 12 — Sabrina Thomas Pridgen, 57, of 203 Kennedy St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. No bond set; court date is July 23.

• July 12 — Earl Pridgen, 52, of 203 E. Butler Ave., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. No bond set; court date is July 23.

• July 12 — Ethan Groves, 53, of 687 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, failure to burn headlamps, rear lamps violation and open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• July 13 — Deron Chevella McIntyre, 28, of 72 Capers Walk Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, domestic violence protective order violation and driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is Aug. 14.

• July 13 — Kimberly B. Bradshaw, 42, of 279 Effie Peterson Lane, Dunn, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $2,500; court date is July 26.

• July 13 — Elizabeth Hannah Oates, 53, of 202 Collins St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 5.

• July 14 — James Perry Thomas Jr., 25, of 1995 Rainbow Lane, Roseboro, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 16.

• July 14 — Dorian Collins, 25, of 1995 Rainbow Lane, Roseboro, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 16.

• July 15 — James Devorn Faison, 21, of 2426 New Hope Church Road, Turkey, was charged with simple affray. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 19.

• July 15 — Joshua David Autry, 19, of 565 Reeda Branch Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple affray. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 19.

Incidents/investigations

• July 12 — Hobco Auto Sales of Clinton was the victim of larceny, including a digital diagnostics scanner, valued at $5,000.

• July 13 — Andrew Oates of Clinton reported the theft of assorted coins and jewelry, valued at $6,000.

• July 13 — Chester Carroll of Harrells reported a break-in to a residence and storage building. Rims and tires, racing fuel and money were taken. The items were valued at $1,185.

• July 14 — Kenneth Sutton of Clinton reported the theft of a truck and 135 watermelons. The truck was valued at $6,500, the watermelons valued at $270. Miscellaneous tools and a full-size toolbox were also valued at $1,100.

• July 14 — Kathy Houston of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of several TVs, appliances, two firearms, a Kitchen-Aid mixer and a purse. Items valued at nearly $2,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

