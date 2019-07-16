‘Animal Man’ brings show to Clinton

Dan Breeding will be bringing his ‘Wild Animal Encounter’ to Immanuel Baptist Church in Clinton this Wednesday, July 17, as a part of Immanuel’s ‘In the Wild’ Vacation Bible School. -

Lions, tigers and bears — oh my!

Well, maybe not lions, tigers and bears, but something wild for sure! Wildlife activist, animal behaviorist and motivational speaker, Dan Breeding will be bringing his “Wild Animal Encounter” to Immanuel Baptist Church in Clinton this Wednesday, July 17, as a part of Immanuel’s “In the Wild” Vacation Bible School.

Known as “The Animal Man,” Breeding has been working with animals since he was 13. He graduated in 1995 from Moorpark College with two degrees: Wildlife Education and Animal Training before starting his career as an activist.

Breeding has had the pleasure of working with many different exotic animals such as chimpanzees, orangutans, an African elephant, a Bengal tiger, pygmy hippopotamus, lemurs, gibbons, various birds of prey, alligators, crocodiles and many more.

He has worked with Jack Hanna, director of Columbus Zoo Emeritus, Julie Scardina/Ginny Busch (Busch Gardens/ Seaworld), Jim Fowler and Peter Gros with Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom.”

Breeding also filmed an episode of “The Jeff Corwin Experience” for Animal Planet. He has also made numerous television appearances including on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Live with Regis and Kelly, Inside Edition, Good Morning America and On The Record with Greta Van Susteren.

Dan “The Animal Man” Breeding’s “Wild Animal Encounter” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 1017 Sunset Ave. in Clinton (between Pizza Inn and the Post Office). The event is free and will be followed by a hot dog cookout.

For more information, visit www.ibcclinton.com or contact Pastor Will Matthews at 252-578-6846.

‘Encounter’ set for Wednesday at Immanuel Baptist