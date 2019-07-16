City school board selects Emanuel to fill vacancy

Emanuel -

Pastor Roscoe Emanuel Jr. found himself before the Clinton City Schools Board of Education again on Sunday, expressing his interest in becoming the sixth member to fill a seat left vacant after the resignation of Dr. Stuart Blount.

Following presentations from five people who expressed letters of interest (Diane Viser withdrew her letter and Justin Tanner did not show at Sunday’s meeting), the board voted to appoint Emanuel to serve through July 2020 and fill the unexpired term.

Other presentations were given during a special-called meeting Sunday afternoon by Clark Hales, Jeremy Edgerton, Brandy Jones and Dr. Oscar Rodriguez.

According to board attorney Justin Lockamy, board policy requires votes to be made through writing and requires the signature of the board member casting the vote.

Board members Dr. Linda Brunson and Carol Worley voted in favor of Emanuel, who says education is a priority and he is looking forward to giving back to a system he graduated from and now has two children who are part of Clinton High School.

“I am here today because I feel education is a priority,” Emanuel stated during his five-minute presentation to the board. “Serving on the board will allow me to fulfill a role of giving back to the community.”

Jason Walters and Georgina Zeng, who both said following Sunday’s meeting and vote that all candidates were a great option, voted in favor of Rodriguez just as they did last year when Brunson was chosen to serve the unexpired term of E.R. Mason. Both Rodriguez and Emanuel expressed interest at that time.

Mike Lanier voted in favor of Clark Hales. With no majority vote clear, a second vote was held between Rodriguez and Emanuel. Lanier was the deciding vote and chose Emanuel.

Emanuel, who is a graduate of Clinton High School, is the pastor of Olive Grove Church on McKoy Street. Through the church, Emanuel says he has spent a great deal of time within the schools completing service projects or volunteering. As the father of five children, Emanuel says he and his wife place education as a top priority in their home.

“I am standing here for a second time because I am passionate about education and our children,” Emanuel said during his presentation. “Education provides stability and growing in our community.”

Following the final vote, Emanuel said he was looking forward to working with the board and serving the children of Clinton City Schools.

“I am excited and elated to do this and see lives change through this team,” Emanuel said referring to the board.

The board vacancy came following Blount’s announcement of his resignation, effective June 30. Blount was voted onto the board in July 2018, after having served as the system’s superintendent for six years.

Chosen from pool of five candidates

