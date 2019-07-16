Sampson holds pinning ceremony for graduates

Sampson Community College’s Licensed Practical Nursing graduates are Monica Crumb, Anthony Thomas, Troy Brewington, Tara Knowles, Amber Sills, Shaneeka Demps, Mary Conoway, Stephanie Corona, Cameron Hunter, Crystal Norkett, Marissa Lassiter, Marcus King, Banne Beltran, Madison Bryant, Brittany Adams, Paige Tong, Miranda Wells and Victoria Henderson. -

Graduates of the Licensed Practical Nursing program at Sampson Community College earned their pins after completing all requirements.

“The health division at Sampson Community College is proud of this group of Practical Nursing graduates,” says Veronica Stevens, Division Chair of Health Programs at SCC. “They have worked hard to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to transition into nursing practice. We look forward to their future accomplishments as well as the great impact that they will have in the health care arena.”

SCC’s Practical Nursing curriculum provides knowledge and skills to integrate safety and quality into nursing care to meet the needs of the holistic individual which impact health, quality of life, and achievement of potential. Course work includes and builds on the domains of health care, nursing practice, and the holistic individual.

Course content emphasizes safe, individualized nursing care and participation in the interdisciplinary team while employing evidence-based practice, quality improvement, and informatics. Graduates are eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN) which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Jobs include hospitals, rehabilitation/long term care/home health facilities, clinics, and physicians’ offices.

SCC has a long history of exemplary programs in the healthcare areas and medical field. Recently, RegisteredNursing.org ranked SCC’s LPN to RN (Licensed Practical Nursing to Registered Nursing) program fourth in the nation. The college’s, Medical Assisting program received national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs and its Paramedic program is also on track to receive a similar accreditation.

For more information about SCC’s Nursing programs, contact Stevens at [email protected] or at 910-900-4114.

Sampson Community College’s Licensed Practical Nursing graduates are Monica Crumb, Anthony Thomas, Troy Brewington, Tara Knowles, Amber Sills, Shaneeka Demps, Mary Conoway, Stephanie Corona, Cameron Hunter, Crystal Norkett, Marissa Lassiter, Marcus King, Banne Beltran, Madison Bryant, Brittany Adams, Paige Tong, Miranda Wells and Victoria Henderson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_nurses.jpg Sampson Community College’s Licensed Practical Nursing graduates are Monica Crumb, Anthony Thomas, Troy Brewington, Tara Knowles, Amber Sills, Shaneeka Demps, Mary Conoway, Stephanie Corona, Cameron Hunter, Crystal Norkett, Marissa Lassiter, Marcus King, Banne Beltran, Madison Bryant, Brittany Adams, Paige Tong, Miranda Wells and Victoria Henderson.