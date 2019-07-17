Newton Grove PD adds two auxiliary officers

Courtesy Photo Officers Dean Shore is sworn-in as an auxiliary officer for Newton Grove as his wife Jennifer Shore holds a Bible. - Courtesy Photo Police Chief Greg Warren welcomes Officer Brent Hall to the Newton Grove Police Department. -

NEWTON GROVE — Police Chief Greg Warren and town leaders are continuing to build an auxiliary unit to serve residents who call Newton Grove home.

“It’s building up pretty quick,” Warren said. “All of them are great people and I couldn’t ask for any better officers. It’s a great group of men and women who are working with me at the police department.”

Officers Dean Shore and Brent Hall were sworn in during a ceremony this month with family and Newton Grove officials present. Hall served with the Clinton Police Department for three years and lives in Sampson County. Shore resides in Kernersville with his wife Jennifer Shore and has been a sworn officer for several years. Warren said he’s someone who wants to give back to the community.

Before Warren joined the department, Newton Grove Board of Commissioners discussed bringing on auxiliary officers to assist the police department. Currently, there’s six auxiliary officers and three full-time employees serving the area. The auxiliary officers will work for one day each month to help with coverage or when full-time employees are not available.

“All of the officers work at least one day a month and of course they have all of the same training as the full-time officers,” Warren said.

Warren became the chief after serving the parks and recreation department for High Point as park ranger. He began his law enforcement career in Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, before going to the Randleman Police Department in 2000. One of the goals of the Newton Grove native was to build up an auxiliary unit. The idea was discussed during meetings when commissioners searching for its next chief.

After Warren was hired and took an oath in April, several people requested to become auxiliary officers for the town.

“I was asked to build back up the auxiliary officers, so that they could help us out,” Warren said about the department that serves Newton Grove, a town of less than 600 people.

Along with the auxiliary officer program, the department is also working to bring a Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics to Newton Grove. Planning is in the beginning stages.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

By Chase Jordan

