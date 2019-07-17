McCullen reappointed to UNC Board of Trustees

McCullen - Brandon Bieltz | UNC-Chapel Hill New Board of Trustees members are sworn in by Judge Chris Dillon of NC Court of Appeals during a ceremony on the Carolina Inn on July 8. Those sworn-in included Allie Ray McCullen of Clinton (pictured far right), along with Teresa Artis Neal, Dave Boliek Jr., R. Gene Davis Jr., John P. Preyer and Ralph W. Meekins Sr. -

Clinton’s Allie Ray McCullen has been reappointed to serve on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, a 13-member body responsible for governing the university. The board also elected Richard Y. Stevens of Cary to serve as chairman.

The following six trustees were sworn in to begin their four-year terms:

• Teresa Artis Neal of Cary

• David “Dave” L. Boliek Jr. of Fayetteville

• Gene Davis Jr. of Raleigh

• Allie Ray McCullen of Clinton (reappointed)

• Ralph W. Meekins Sr. of Shelby

• John P. Preyer of Chapel Hill

A seventh board member is UNC-Chapel Hill senior Ashton Martin of Roxboro, who was sworn in May 30 and fills the ex-officio seat held by Carolina’s student body president.

Terms for six of the board’s 13 members expired this summer. N.C. Speaker of the House Tim Moore nominated Meekins Sr. to serve on the board. Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger nominated Preyer. The N.C. General Assembly elected Meekins Sr. and Preyer to the board.

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors elected Artis Neal, Boliek, Davis and McCullen to serve on the Board of Trustees.

McCullen is a lifelong resident of rural Sampson County and lives on a family farm in Keener. He is owner of The McCullen Group Inc., a real estate sales and appraisal firm in Clinton.

He attended North Carolina State University and was inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma fraternity before transferring to UNC-Chapel Hill, where he graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.

His service to the community has included serving on a number of state and federal boards and commissions, including the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service Committee, and the State Banking Commission. McCullen also previously served as a member and chair of the board of Sampson Community College.

Additionally, he served as a member of the Sampson Regional Medical Center board of trustees for more than 18 years and as chair for nine years. He currently serves as a member of the Sampson County Board of Health.

He was first elected to the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees in 2015.

Under Stevens’ leadership, the Board of Trustees will continue to support Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiwicz and his team, including the continued implementation of the university’s strategic framework and its alignment with the UNC System’s strategic plan, a statement from the university read. The board will also work to bolster a comprehensive fundraising campaign, For All Kind: the Campaign for Carolina.

“I’m looking forward to working with this great group of individuals,” said Stevens. “We’ve had a great board recently and those coming on today are bringing such a passion for the university.”

Clinton native first elected in 2015