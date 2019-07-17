Partnership benefits students, employees

Hog Slat employees install new equipment at Sampson Community College. -

Building partnerships to benefit the county and abroad is nothing new for Sampson Community College. The most recent partnership comes from a company whose name is quite familiar. Hog Slat employees have just upgraded a facility on campus that has already benefited thousands of students.

“To try and place a value on the relationship we have with Hog Slat is impossible,” says Chet Bass, Animal Science Department Chair for the college. “This is awesome. This is a prime example of how partnerships not only benefit the college and other companies, but it has a ripple effect for students, employees and quite frankly the community as a whole.”

Among items installed recently is a cool cell setup, new curtain machines and new feeding equipment. Hog Slat, Inc. is the largest contractor and manufacturer of hog equipment in the United States with about 1,000 people directly employed and an additional 1,400 subcontractors working on the company’s construction projects. Hog Slat, Georgia Poultry Equipment, Eastern Shore Poultry Services and Shenandoah AG Supply have constructed turnkey units for both family farms and large corporate farm units in the United States.

SCC’s Applied Animal Science curriculum is designed to prepare students for careers in the production, processing, and distribution of livestock, swine, and poultry and their products according to scientific principles essential to efficient and profitable operation. Students learn skills necessary for the operation of efficient and profitable livestock, swine, and poultry enterprises. The Agribusiness Technology program prepares students to manage agricultural businesses and agriculturally related operations within diversified corporations. Potential coursework includes instruction in agriculture, agricultural specialization, business management, accounting, finance, marketing, planning, human resources management, and other managerial responsibilities.

Dr. Bill Starling, president of the college, says he is appreciative of the partnership as well.

“Hog Slat is an important industry partner that has helped SCC develop and deliver ag-related training from our first days teaching animal science,” he says. “The upgrades in the training facility replace the equipment initially actually provided by Hog Slat and represents their commitment to helping us provide current technology in our classes. We want to thank them for allowing us to be a part of their efforts to demonstrate and train the end users of their systems.”

For more information about the Animal Science program at SCC, contact Bass at [email protected] or at. 910-900-4027.

