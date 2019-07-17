Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• July 15 — Frank Jarmell Nelson, 21, of 93 Waterhouse Circle, Clinton, was charged with probation violation and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 23.
• July 15 — Ashlee Angelina Gutierrez, 33, of 1761 Crumpler Mill Road, Salemburg, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,200; court date is July 23.
• July 15 — Ashley Marie Cenate, 16, of 766 West Front St., Garland, was charged with injury to real property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 7.
• July 15 — Christopher Shakeem Rich, 23, of 150 Harpers Glen, Apt. 304, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 1.
• July 15 — Yancey Lee Key, 24, of 8312 Boykin Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 1.
• July 15 — Jamesa Niyel Joyner, 23, of 1004 Warren St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond or court date listed.
• July 16 — William Deaver, 18, of 229 Chesters Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 19.
Incidents/investigations
• July 15 — Jimmie McLamb of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of assorted coins and two 12-gauge shotguns, valued at $8,650.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.