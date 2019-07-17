Shrek the Musical rehearsals continue

The Shrek the Musical cast made its move into our theatre after weeks of rehearsing in another space in town. Although we have not completed our renovations yet, we are slowly making progress and will continue to do so for months ahead.

Our show will be using never-seen-before technology on our theatre stage. We are using projections for our music set. This is the newest trend on Broadway and is a unique way to get more of the set without the bulk of the set. We keep our dance space and area for our large cast and make the scenery breathtaking in the process. We really hope you enjoy this innovative technology and are excited to move our theatre in this direction. We are also very pleased to announce our sponsor for our musical — Sampson Surgical Services. The show dates are Thursday, July 25 – Sunday, Aug. 4 with Thursday, Friday and Saturday show times at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Matthews Gifts and Inkspot in Clinton.

We are also offering a Day Care Show on Thursday, July 25, at 9 a.m. This production will be fun for all young children and we would love for your child’s daycare to come see this fun musical. Please email us at the following email address: [email protected]

We would love to see numerous groups at our day care show and hope that your child can take part in it. It will be a fun outing so let your day care know that it is not too late to sign up.

Our next senior spotlight goes to Blake Bellanger. Blake is a Clinton native and recently spent his last year of high school attending the North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston Salem. He has been studying with the Carolina Ballet during the summer and is set to attend UNC School of the Arts to continue his studies in dance in the fall. Blake has been in numerous productions at SCT including, Cats, Fame, and Beauty and the Beast.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_shrekpaper-1.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_image1-1.jpeg