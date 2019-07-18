SCS introduces new Exceptional Children’s director

Brophy-Dick - Dr. Alicia Brophy-Dick, left, is introduced to the Sampson Board of Education by Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent. -

After many years of helping exceptional children with achievements, Dr. Alicia Brophy-Dick is ready to continue her journey with Sampson County Schools.

“For me, it’s just been a passion across the board,” Brophy-Dick said. “I love helping students be successful and I believe that every child can learn. It’s a matter of working with the child, the family and the community as whole. We’re all in it together to help our kids.”

Brophy-Dick was recently introduced as the director of Exceptional Children’s (EC) services for the district. The purpose of the department is to ensure students with disabilities develop mentally, physically, emotionally and vocationally.

“I love it,” she said about coming to Sampson County Schools. “Everyone has been so friendly and so welcoming.”

She’s coming to the district with 10 years of experience in the field, both in public schools and at the collegiate level. Brophy-Dick earned a bachelor’s from Auburn University in special education, with credentials in pathology and audiology and a master’s in communication disorders. She later earned a doctorate in special education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC).

Before Sampson County Schools, she was a professor at UNCC and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Brophy-Dick has conducted a wide range of research on special education topics. She’s presented on autism strategies for positive engagement for parents. She also holds a license as a special education teacher, coordinator and administrator.

“A lot of my research has been done in social skills and parent collaboration,” she said. “I think a huge facet of being successful is working with the family and community.”

Brophy-Dick resides in Leland with her family and is looking forward to the start of a new school year. She’s currently the co-chair for the North Carolina Council for Exceptional Children, where she also served as the president for the organization.

“I’m so excited to be back in the schools and learning about our teachers,” she said. “I’ve been meeting with the principals, getting to know them and the needs at each school and the ways that I can help serve the students and families in our community.”

During a recent work session for the Sampson County Board of Education, chairman Tim Register said the members were happy to have Brophy-Dick join what he called a strong administrative team.

“We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with you in our county,” Register said.

