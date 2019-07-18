Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• July 17 — Delilah Lakesha Polk, 22, of 181 Beaman St., Polkton, N.C., was charged with fictitious information and served an order for arrest on a charge of simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 26.

• July 17 — Brittany Smith, 25, of 414 Lyman Road, Salemburg, was charged with embezzlement. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 26.

Incidents/investigations

• July 17 — Edgbert Mclemore of Roseboro reported the theft of a four-wheeler, valued at $2,900.

• July 17 — Thomas Poole of Dunn reported a break-in and theft of a guitar, amplifier, television. pressure washer and a Bluray player. Items valued at $2,060.

• July 17 — James Hammond of Dunn reported the theft of items from his vehicle. Cash and a semi-automatic handgun were valued at $5,960.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

