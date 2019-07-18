Multi-agency raid nets arrest

Miller - A search warrant executed at a Clinton-area residence this week resulted in the seizure of more than 10 pounds of marijuana, in excess of $7,000 and an altered firearm. -

A Clinton man is facing felony drug charges and child abuse offenses following a multi-agency probe that ended with a raid of his Sampson County home — and the subsequent seizure of 10 pounds of marijuana, a firearm and thousands in cash, local law enforcement officials said.

On Wednesday, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, working in partnership with Fayetteville Police Department authorities, executed a search warrant at 120 Gee Jay Lane, Clinton, located off Cartertown Road.

The search warrant was executed as part of a multi-agency investigation into the sale of narcotics, sheriff’s officials said. During the search of the Gee Jay Lane residence, 10.5 pounds of marijuana, a firearm with an altered serial number and more than $7,000 in U.S. currency were seized, authorities said in a statement released Thursday.

Donovan Quecell Miller, 29, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by felon, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

The child abuse charges were said to be “due to two minor children being present in the home,” according to the statement from Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith.

Miller was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $75,000 secured bond.

The firearm by felon charge stems from Miller’s previous convictions, all in Duplin County, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) database. They include misdemeanor drug offenses — possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and possession with intent to sell a Schedule I controlled substance — in August 2011, for which he received probation and a suspended prison sentence.

He was later also convicted in Duplin of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The NCDPS shows that conviction came in February 2013, stemming from an offense that occurred on Sept. 4, 2011, less than a week after his drug convictions. He again received a suspended sentence and probation for the felony robbery-related charge, court records show.

His probationary status is listed as “inactive.”

Smith said no additional charges or arrests are anticipated in this week’s drug investigation.

