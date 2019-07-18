Overcoming obstacles through faith

Do you know about the ancient prayer of David in Psalm 20: 1-5? This prayer that has been shared around the world, prayed over kings, an anthem in times of war, a song of worship in the early church, and can comfort in times of trouble we witness when God’s Word and ways seem to be cast by the wayside in many hearts and homes across His creation!

Do you know about how God can overcome trouble? David did! During childhood, he was ridiculed and rejected by his family. He looked and acted differently than his brothers. During his early adult years, he spent much of his time hiding out in caves and deserts while on the run from King Saul. He was a warrior who faced battles and betrayal, even by his own son. David lived dangerously and delightfully, up and down days, happy and heartbreaking seasons with his best friend’s dad seeking to kill him. But through it all, David trusted in God…and God blessed him greatly.

Someone reading this story might not have read David’s prayer; others may know it but need to be blessed by it today. Read the old, tried and true, prayer with passion. Ponder circumstances David faced while penning the powerful words.

“In times of trouble, may the Lord answer your cry. May the name of the God of Jacob keep you safe from all harm. May he send you help form his sanctuary and strengthen you from Jerusalem. May he remember all your gifts and look favorably on your burnt offerings. May he grant your heart’s desires and make all your plans succeed. May we shout for joy when we hear of your victory and raise a victory banner in the name of our God. May the Lord answer all your prayers.” Psalm 20: 1-5

Do you know David’s prayer for guidance in Psalm 139? Sharing it from a special Bible that belonged to James’ mother in law, Mrs. Floy Carroll, (while waiting for news about my brother and writing this story in the ICU family area at Duke Hospital — March 2019) I pause with fingers on keyboard and faith mounted on wings of eagles! Billy has come close to death many times. In this very place, James and I stood by his bedside in 2014 praying over him on ventilator… believing God would heal him. And He did! Three weeks later our family celebrated Christmas — together — with praise and thanksgiving for God’s guidance and goodness. One week later, God called James, my beloved husband, home to heaven in the twinkling of an eye. Those who have witnessed a loved one’s sudden homegoing understand the heartache no words can convey. Yet, God’s Word, Helper living within, and loving support from people He sends helps heal hearts and gives strength to go forth in faith…just as David did time and time again!

David’s writings have strengthened and guided me through ups and downs, heartaches and hallelujahs, sunshiny and sorrowful seasons of my life. Reading from Mrs. Floy’s ‘Everyday Bible’ at 4 a.m. on the 8th floor of Duke’s Pavilion, I gaze through the huge windows into darkness while digesting David’s words in Psalm 139 titled “God Knows Everything”!

“Lord, even before I say a word, you already know it. You are all around me…Your knowledge is amazing to me… You are all around me – in front and in back- and have put your hand on me. Where can I run from you? I could say “The darkness will hide me. Let the light around me turn into night.” But even the darkness is not dark to you. The night is as light as the day.”

Then, David’s tune changes as he praises God for forming him in his mother’s body, making him in a wonderful way, with all the days planned for David written in God’s Book. Scanning Duke’s campus from my lofty perch, small man-made lights dimly lit up darkness in the village of medicine where doctors, nurses, patients, and family members from around the world come to help and to be helped! Silently seeking Him while focusing on a star over the main hospital, our heavenly Father sent rays of hope through hues of color lighting up the darkness and lifting weights of weariness trying to consume. The beauty of God’s handiwork captivated. The gift of a new day – taken for granted and often unopened – gently covered the darkness with breathtakingly beautiful hues of color from our Creator. The Alpha and Omega, Gentle Shepherd, King of Kings, Helper longs to live in our hearts, giving hope and help to get through everything. Knowing God guided me to the window seat to write this story, be in awe of His horizon, have another piece of my heart healed, and believe a miracle for Billy, sensations to praise God as did David rose up inside. With no one but me and Thee in the waiting place, I was humbled with hoorahs heralding for His amazing grace!

David lived life out loud in love for the Lord – making boo boo’s, bearing burdens, beating odds, boldly rising up, blissfully hiding out, boldly winning wars, and being blessed beyond measure; he was truly ‘a man after God’s own heart! Do we live life with passion and purpose while making mistakes and humbly seeking forgiveness as did David? Are we ‘in awe of God’ who knows everything?

Ponder on David’s prayers, everything going on in your life that God knows all about, and look up to experience brilliant stars lighting up the dark sky and new mercies – brilliant hues of a new day – coloring your world with love, hope, and faith.

In closing, pray over everything and grab next Friday’s paper to read the rest of this story.

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

