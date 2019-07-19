Fire Academy puts purpose into training

The Fire Academy at Sampson Community College provides a wide variety of training levels for those wanting to have a career in firefighting or volunteer on a local department. -

Clinton High School senior Holden Champion already knows his plans for the future — the 17-year-old wants to serve the community as a full-time fireman.

To get a jump-start on his career, Champion enrolled in the Fire Academy through Sampson Community College, and will graduate Monday, along with nine others, with full credentials.

“The Fire Academy was good and we learned a lot through the training,” Champion said about his experience as part of the college’s first class to complete the program.

Completed as a two-part program, the purpose of the first part of the Fire Academy is to satisfy the requirements of the Office of the State Fire Marshal and successfully complete manipulative and academic training to be a certified North Carolina fireman. In the second part, participants complete the requirements for the cadets to become certified and seek employment opportunities in an entry-level position as a firefighter in the public or private sectors.

According to Aleta Whaley, director of public service training for Sampson, there are many levels of training that the academy provides to the cadets.

“Students of the academy have learned everything from putting out a fire and taking care of the victims to traffic management and hazmat procedures when there is a fire,” Whaley says. “To meet the criteria to become a certified firefighter, it is a requirement in North Carolina to successfully complete mandatory firefighter courses. This is equivalent to 364 hours.”

During the first part of the academy, Whaley said cadets are provided with the basic knowledge of fire service operations, entry level skills required by a majority of fire departments throughout the nation and the skills to develop teamwork, a positive attitude and public service commitment. During part two, the cadets is given the knowledge of pump operations and emergency vehicle driver training, as well as credits to apply towards the Fire Apparatus Driver/Operator Certification.

“Based on documentation and observation, the first Fire Academy graduates worked diligently to complete course work successfully,” Whaley added. “It is evident that their level of commitment, as well as their knowledge and skills, demonstrated the ability to become a career firefighter.”

The Academy is also ideal for current firefighters to brush up on their skills or complete professional development requirements.

“We have one paid fire department here in Sampson County and all others are volunteer,” said Amanda Bradshaw, Dean of SCC’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education division. “These firefighters all need a certain number of hours for training and we help them get that valuable training.”

Bradshaw says that while it’s always a good idea for experienced veterans to brush up on their skills, this fire academy is also open to the public.

“This allows someone to come in who has an interest and they’re able to start from scratch — with no background — and walk out a certified firefighter,” she says.

Among others, certifications earned through the academy include NC Firefighter Certification by the Office of the State Fire Marshall, Traffic Incident Management (TIMS) and NC Hazmat Level Responder Certification.

The next Fire Academy will begin during Spring Semester 2020.

Those interested must be at least 16 years of age and a high school diploma or GED required if you are over 18. Candidates must have a valid driver’s license, have passed a physical examination but there are no residency requirements.

For more information, contact Whaley at [email protected] or at 910-900-4018.

Inaugural class set to graduate

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

