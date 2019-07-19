ServSafe is an educational program that was developed by the National Restaurant Association (NRA). Its main goal is to educate food service workers about food safety. ServSafe estimates that the average American purchases about 200 restaurant meals each year, therefore, a food safety education program is needed to protect the public from foodborne illness. Restaurants with managers certified in food safety are less likely to have foodborne illness out-breaks, have better food safety practices and have better ratings and fewer critical violations on their inspection reports.

North Carolina regulations require all food service establishments to have a certified manager on duty at all times the business is open. Your restaurant or foodservice establishment will receive a two-point deduction on future health inspection grades if you don’t comply with this requirement. ServSafe training meets this need and is designed for foodservice managers and supervisory staff in restaurants, hospital, nursing homes, child care facilities and other food-handling establishments. A one day course will be offered which includes six hours of classroom training followed by an exam. This one-day course is sponsored by the Sampson County Health Department and is taught by registered environmental health specialists.

Some of the key concepts presented during the course include:

Sanitation: You will learn the dangers of foodborne illness, how to prevent it and the keys to food safety. You will learn how contamination occurs, the components of good personal hygiene, and how every employee can be a safe food handler.

The Flow of Food: You will learn how to prevent cross-contamination, and how to use time and temperature control effectively. A focus will be on safe receiving, handling, preparation, serving, storing, cooling and reheating of foods.

Sanitary Facilities and Pest Management: You will learn critical aspects of cleaning, sanitation and pest management.

The class will be held on Oct. 14 at the Sampson County Health Department. Deadline to register for the class is Sept. 28. The price includes a study book and all testing materials.

For more information, please contact Jason Royal with the Sampson County Health Department at 910-592-4675 or visit our website at www.sampsonnc.com.

By Perry Solice Sampson County Health Department