More than $27k provided locally

More than $27,000 has been allocated to agencies in Sampson County to help provide emergency food and shelter funds to those in need.

Under Phase 36 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which helps supplement and expand local emergency food and shelter programs, four organizations have been awarded a total of $27,911 to cover costs associated with mass feedings and food distribution through food pantries.

The funds are provided through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Receiving funds this year were the U-Care Domestic Violence Shelter ($7,103 for the emergency feeding program); First Baptist Church of Clinton ($8,602 for the food pantry); The Friendly Trio ($6,103 for the food pantry); and Rock Ministries ($6,103 for the food pantry).

“We have a significant need in Sampson County on all levels that Emergency Food and Shelter Programs provides,” Nancy Carr, chair of the local Emergency Food and Shelter program, said. “This assistance can make a difference in someone being homeless or not.”

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies who receive funds must be a private voluntary nonprofit or unit of government, eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter and have a voluntary board.

Last year, $29,308 was distributed.

U-Care is a private non-profit organization who advocates on behalf of victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Through the organization, emergency shelter, counseling, community education, workshops and training are provided to victims in need.

The mission of the First Baptist Church food pantry is to assist, serve and provide supplemental food to families that live in Sampson County and request a need for food. The pantry is open for distribution on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Food is available for residents of Sampson County and the food pantry serves as a agency to distribute food for the Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program.

Rock Ministry was founded in 1999 in Garland and distributes food through the agency’s food pantry.

The Friendly Trio started more than a decade ago and helps seniors and other groups throughout the community through meal deliveries. During the summer, they host feeding programs for children. On the third Saturday of every month, food bags are distributed. The bags are filled with fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins and dairy products.

The Friendly Trio provides food through meal deliveries and a food pantry with funds from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ChristmasFeed.jpg

Agencies benefit from federal funds

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

