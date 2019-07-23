Bradshaw to resign as register

Butler - Bradshaw -

Eleanor Bradshaw is stepping down as Sampson County Register of Deeds, a post she has held for more than a decade. She is currently in her third term, which does not expire until 2020. A Democratic committee has selected quadrennial sheriff hopeful Freddie Butler to serve out the next 15 months.

Bradshaw’s resignation is effective next week, and Butler’s appointment is pending the rubber-stamp of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, per state law.

In a notification to Sampson County Board of Commissioners chairman Clark Wooten from the Sampson County Democratic Party, local party chairman Willie R. Moore stated that Bradshaw would be retiring as the county’s register of deeds, effective July 31.

The notice to Wooten, dated July 10, was obtained by the Independent on Monday.

“The members of the Sampson County Democratic Executive Committee hereby recommend Mr. Graham Frederick Butler for appointment to fill Mrs. Bradshaw’s unexpired term as Sampson County Register of Deeds, effective Aug. 1, 2019,” Moore stated.

According to N.C. General Statute, “when a vacancy occurs from any cause in the office of register of deeds, the board of county commissioners shall fill such vacancy by the appointment of a successor for the unexpired term.”

If the register of deeds was elected as the nominee of a political party, the county board shall consult the county executive committee of that political party before filling the vacancy “and shall appoint the person recommended by that committee, if the party makes a recommendation within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy,” state law states.

The recommendation falls within that time-frame.

Susan Holder, assistant county manager and public information officer for Sampson, said the matter is scheduled to be on the Sampson Board of Commissioners’ Aug. 5 agenda for consideration.

Bradshaw grew up in Clinton, where she graduated Clinton High School and went on to earn a business degree from Campbell University. She worked in marketing and sales for over 30 years before becoming Register of Deeds in 2008, defeating Republican incumbent Paulette King. She narrowly beat out Sharon Carter in 2012 and then ran unopposed for the office in 2016.

She is married to Tommy Bradshaw and they have one son, Hampton and his wife, Amanda, and their two grandsons. She is a member of Carr Memorial Christian Church, the Clinton Garden Club and past president and current member of the Clinton Lions Club.

It was not immediately known was led to the resignation. A message for Bradshaw was not immediately returned on Monday.

Her interim successor served his state for decades and has sought to continue that service at the county level for years.

Butler retired as deputy director for personnel/field operations with the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles after a 30-year career. He is married to his wife of close to four decades, Melody Lynn Butler. A 1976 graduate of Clinton High School, Butler studied criminal justice at Sampson Community College and is a sworn U.S. Marshal. He is son of the late Sheriff Graham R. Butler.

Hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps, Butler won the Democratic nomination for Sampson County sheriff in 2014 and 2018, before ultimately being defeated by Republican Sheriff Jimmy Thornton both times. Thornton carried more than 62 percent of the vote in each of the races.

Any Democrat — be it Butler or somebody else — already has competition.

In March, current Sampson County planner Anita Lane announced her plan to seek the register of deeds post in 2020. Lane spent 13 years working in the Register of Deeds office, 12 of them as assistant register.

Butler https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Freddie-Butler-1.jpg Butler Bradshaw https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Bradshaw.jpg Bradshaw

Dem committee taps Butler to serve out term

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.