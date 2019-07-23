Officials with the Sampson County Health Department are beginning to see the number of Sampson’s adolescent and youth population using nicotine devices rise. In an effort to combat this growing trend, the local health care agency has taken part in “This is Quitting,” a program designed to help teens quit.

According to Luke Smith, health educator with the Sampson County Health Department, “This is Quitting” is designed to help youth quit vaping through inspiration from their peers. The free text-message program was created with input from teens, college students and young adults who have either attempted to, or successfully quit e-cigarettes. The program, Smith said, gives teens and young adults recommendations about quitting an serves as a resource for parents that want to help their children.

“Those enrolled in the program receive one age-appropriate text message per day tailored to their enrollment date or quit date,” Smith explained. “Since a majority of young people use text messaging, the program allows them to enroll anonymously and discreetly without having to disclose to anyone that they are vaping and/or seeking support to quit.”

In the first five weeks of the program following its launch in January 2019, more than 27,000 teens and young adults enrolled in the program.

As the Sampson department began to see an increase in the number of teens and young adults using electronic devices, officials decided participating in the nationwide effort — Truth Initiative — could help put a stop to the growing trend.

“While we do not have a specific number, health department nurses have stated that they have seen an increase in the number of adolescent and young adults reporting electronic nicotine device usage versus tobacco usage,” Smith said.

More and more teens and young adults are turning to vaping and Juuling.

Vaping is an e-cigarette industry term for what a person does who is using an e-cigarette. Known by different names — e-cigs, e-hookahs, mods, vape pens, vapes, tank systems, and electronic nicotine delivery system — some e-cigarettes are made to look like regular cigarettes, cigars or pipes. Some resemble pens, USB sticks and other everyday items.

“E-cigarettes produce an aerosol by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine — the addictive drug in regular cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products — flavorings, and other chemicals that help to make the aerosol,” Ernest Watts, representative with the Region 8 Tobacco Free Living Lead, said. “Users inhale this aerosol into their lungs. Bystanders can also breathe in this aerosol when the user exhales into the air. E-cigarettes can be used to deliver marijuana, Fentanyl and other drugs.”

A Juul, according to Watts, is a brand of an e-cigarette that is shaped like a USB flash drive. It is battery-powered and heats a nicotine-containing liquid to produce an aerosol that is inhaled. All Juul e-cigarettes have a high level of nicotine. Manufacturers indicate that a Juul pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes.

“News outlets and social media sites report widespread use of Juul by students in schools, including classrooms and bathrooms,” Watts explained. “Although Juul is currently the top-selling e-cigarette brand in the United States, other companies sell e-cigarettes that look like USB flash drives.”

Similar to the conventional cigarette, the Center for Disease Control says e-cigarettes contain nicotine and deliver tobacco specific carcinogens and toxins like propylene glycol and heavy metal. All of these can be inhaled in second-hand smoke.

“The Public Health concerns (of e-cigarettes) are the appeal to youth with the flavoring and target marketing, the potential for graduation to cigarettes, they are harmful to adolescent brain development, renormalization of smoking, use of other drugs in vaporizer, delays quitting among smokers, exposure to secondhand aerosol, defective e-cigarette batteries have caused fires and explosions, some of which have resulted in serious injuries, and reported cases of child poisoning from nicotine e-liquid,” Watts said.

Anyone interested in participating in the program and using the online option to communicate with other communities and utilize the interactive tools, can text “DITCHJUUL” to 88709.

“It’s completely free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to help with cravings, stress and slips, plus regularly scheduled messages and reminders designed to help you quit,” Smith said. “Teens and young adults can still text the number even if they are not sure they want to quit — there are messages to help build confidence and practice quitting, even if they’re not 100 percent ready to quit yet.”

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@www.clintonnc.com