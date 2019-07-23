Town mourns loss of ‘great friend’ Ralph Smith

Smith - Back in 2015, Ralph Smith takes an oath with the help of his wife Pearl Smith, right. They are pictured with Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy. - Garland Commissioner Ralph Smith talks about town matters during a meeting. -

GARLAND — Community members throughout town and Sampson County are mourning the loss of Ralph Smith — a longtime steward and town leader.

Smith died Sunday at the age of 80 following health matters. He served for 12 years as Garland’s mayor from 1989 through 2001 and spent more than a decade as Mayor Pro Tem and commissioner.

“He loved Garland and was very committed to helping,” Mayor Winifred Murphy stated in a public message. “Even though he has not been able to attend a meeting since early 2019, he continued to provide assistance to all of us whenever he could. Garland has lost a great supporter and friend and we are thankful for his many contributions.”

On behalf of the town, Murphy also extended “heartfelt love and thoughts” to his wife of 60 years, Pearl Smith, as well as their children and grandchildren.

Smith was born in 1939 in Bladen County, the child of Sanford and Grace Smith. Later in life, he spent 50 years working in the trucking industry. The duties involved working a truck broker and overseeing deliveries and a yearly budget. Smith also worked as a mechanical supervisor for more than 20 years and managed employees.

Smith was a member of the National Guard and Army Reserve for several years, and received an honorable discharge. He moved to the Garland area, where he lived for six decades. Smith served as Rotary president and attended Garland Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church. During his tenure, he helped the town receive block grants to restore and renovate senior housing and a water/sewer grant for repairs.

“At the time, I thought there was some things that need to be changed,” Smith said during a previous interview about getting involved with local politics. “I just wanted to be a part of it. I really appreciate the citizens and the town of Garland giving me the opportunity to serve them.”

Town Clerk Pam Cashwell spent many years working with Smith.

“Commissioner Ralph Smith was an extraordinary public servant to the Town of Garland,” Cashwell said. “He sincerely loved the Town of Garland and worked countless hours overseeing public works and ensuring that water and sewer services were always available to citizens. He was the first one to go out in storms and at night to make sure his fellow citizens needs were met.

“His love for his town was deeply rooted in his heart and he continued to stay involved and abreast of issues right up until he went to heaven,” she said.

Cashwell said Smith will be missed by many for those endless contributions to the town. Smith was also known to encourage others to make Garland a better place to live.

“May he rest in peace and know he was loved,” Cashwell said.

Austin Brown, former commissioner, handled Mayor Pro Tem duties in Smith’s absence. He said Smith was a huge asset to the town, serving as mayor and commissioner.

“I had the pleasure of serving alongside of Ralph as commissioner and learned from him all that I could,” Brown said. “He was one of my biggest campaign supporters in 2017. Not only did I work alongside of him as commissioner and as a public works employee where he served as my supervisor, he was a true friend of mine.”

Brown continued and said that Smith loved Garland and loved the residents who called it home.

“He knew no stranger and even while being sick he would always answer if I had an issue with public works or any other town-related issue,” Brown said. “He didn’t let sickness stop him from serving his hometown and that is what made Ralph one of a kind. It was such a pleasure to grow up knowing Ralph and I will never forget him saying every time he saw me ‘Stay cool, man.’”

Brown said he’s giving continued prayers to Smith’s wife and the rest of the family during this time of loss. He also thanked them for sharing what he said was a wonderful man that he called his friend and role model.

“We love you Ralph and will always hold true to the memories we have of you and will never forget you,” he said.

