‘Christmas in July’ rolls on

Bikers wave at the crowd during a bike rally hosted by Toys For Tots. The carvan of bikers rolled through Roseboro and Sampson County to benefit children at Christmas. - Volunteers Elaine Wilcox and Pamela Thompson register participants. - Bikers rev up their engines as they ride down the street. - Andrew Kemp, a native of Roseboro, now residing in Stedman, left, attends the Christmas In July Biker Rally with his wife, Sylvia Kemp, center, and friend Cleveland McLean, right. - -

ROSEBORO — Together, bikers from different motorcycle clubs rolled through the roads of Roseboro and Sampson County to make the holiday season brighter for children.

The local branch of Toys for Tots hosted its “Christmas In July Biker Rally” at Roseboro Park to raise funds and collect gifts for the organization associated with the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Close to 30 bikers participated.

Pastor Earl Kemp, a member of the Fayetteville Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, returned to his hometown to help.

“I always like to get in charity rides, especially for the kids,” he said. “It’s good because there’s a lot of children who don’t get toys. By us doing this, they’ll get a chance to have something.”

Carmen Jones, local branch coordinator, was excited about bringing Christmas In July to Roseboro Saturday morning.

“I appreciate everyone,” Jones said with a smile.

William and Connie Parker traveled from the Hope Mills area to enjoy the event.

”For us, it’s been a pleasure to come out here to help Toys for Tots raise money,” Connie said.

“It’s what bikers do,” William added. “We get together for events like this. There’s a lot of children in need, so we’re proud to do it.”

They recently participated in another summer ride where toys were delivered to Duke Children’s Hospital in Durham. Although they live in Cumberland County, the Parkers enjoy spending time in Sampson County, where they attend church at New Light AME Zion, which is also preparing for its own charity bike ride in August to benefit the church.

In addition to Sampson County, the local Toys for Tots branch also help families and children from Bladen, Duplin and Wayne counties.

Toys for Tots started in 1947 when the late Major Bill Hendricks and a group of Marines Reservists distributed more than 5,000 toys to needy children in Los Angeles. The idea was suggested by his wife, Diane Hendricks. Since then, more than 540 million toys have been donated to 251 million less fortunate children.

During the 2018 holiday season, Toys for Tots also promoted reading. According to officials, more than 6,000 books were distributed during the holiday season through a partnership with Scholastic Books.

Along with bikers, support for Toys for Tots was also shown by vendors, churches and businesses such as Ford and AT&T. After a 40-mile ride, trophies were awarded in several categories such as largest group, best-looking bike and people’s choice.

“I thank God for it being as good turnout,” said Elder Lloyd Thompson, event coordinator. “We thank everyone for coming out and helping us out.”

Toys For Tots chapter hosts bike rally

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

