Roseboro Elementary School will host a “PACKS” Academy (Parent Academy: Creating Kindergarten Success) for all upcoming kindergarten parents Thursday, Aug. 8, at the school, located at 180 Butler Island Road, Roseboro. The purpose is to give parents an opportunity to learn about expectations during the school year.

To accommodate parents, Roseboro Elementary has scheduled two sessions on this day. The first is set for 9-10:30 a.m. and the second is 6-7:30 p.m. Parents are only required to attend one session, which are being held in the RES Media Center.

Topics will include objectives for English language arts, reading, math, science/social studies, benchmark testing and other assessments to measure the learning process. Important information on parent accountability and ways to help at home will be addressed as well. Light refreshments will be served.

To accommodate participants with materials, please RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 6, to attend a morning or evening session. For more information or to RSVP, contact the school at 910-525-4538.