Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• July 17 — Sulinda Tonita Phillips, 44, of 185 Brown Ave., Garland, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is Aug. 1.

• July 17 — Jon Ronald Woodward, 55, of 7131 Lee Ave., Wade, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Aug. 9.

• July 17 — Aaron Lee King, 36, of 2475 Church Road, Clinton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 2.

• July 18 — Tracy Michelle Herring, 51, of 193 Green Gable Road, Blackstone, Va., was charged with possession of methamphetamine in a jail/prison, misdemeanor probation violation. Bond set at $15,000; court date was July 22.

• July 18 — Edwin Reyes, 28, of 85 Daisey Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 20.

• July 18 — Melissa Mitchell, 31, of 523 Gold St., Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 8.

• July 18 — Michael Jermain Pearson, 49, of 915 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 20.

• July 19 — David Earl Jones, 54, of 1104 Sunburst Drive, Apt. 204, Goldsboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 2.

• July 19 — Megan Elizabeth Gregory, 28, of 125 Joys St., Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $25,000; court date is July 26.

• July 20 — Robert Earl Outlaw, 45, of 80 Bell Lane, Clinton, was charged with child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $4,000; court date is July 26.

• July 20 — Antwan Romeo Rich, 25, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with trespass of real property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 20 — Harley Austin Wood, 30, of 8554 Burnett Road, Dunn, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 22.

• July 20 — Jermaine Graham, 45, of 709 Lakeland St., Fayetteville, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 22.

• July 21 — Harrison Tyler Lambert, 27, of 743 Vander Road, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats, trespassing. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 21.

• July 21 — Ann Marie Hemmingway, 45, of 184 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Aug. 19.

• July 22 — Eugene Philip Maisonave Jr., 46, of 213 Ann Marie St., Maple Hill, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation, domestic simple assault, resist, delay and obstruct and assault on emergency personnel. Bond set at $11,000; court date is July 26.

• July 22 — Tamara Byrd Albright, 41, of 4616 Bradshaw Road, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• July 22 — Jacob Swallow, 25, of 200 Carolina St., Newton Grove, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 22 — Darrell Wayne Royal Jr. 31, of 164 Elbow Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting, two counts of felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, removing/destroying or deactivating an electronic anti-theft device and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $17,500; court date is Sept. 16.

• July 22 — Amanda Diane Whaley, 32, of 2671 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and second degree trespass. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 12.

Incidents/investigations

• July 18 — Jamie Lorincz of Roseboro reported a break-in and theft of a rocking chair, bed, baby toys and other items, the value of which totaled $840.

• July 20 — Richard Troyon of Clinton reported a break-in and $1,200 worth of household goods stolen.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

