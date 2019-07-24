Two facing charges of meth trafficking

Santillan - Alejandro -

Two men are facing meth trafficking charges following a stop on U.S. 421, near the Harnett line.

The Sampson County Criminal Interdiction Team conducted the traffic stop on Saturday. During the stop, the driver Jacinto Ceron Alejandro, 47, of 4388 N.C. Hwy. 55 East, Dunn, was “found to be under the influence of alcohol and didn’t have a valid driver’s license,” a Sampson County Sheriff’s statement read.

A search of the two occupants and the vehicle was conducted, yielding a small amount of methamphetamine on passenger Artiro Santillan, 28, of 615 East Broad St., Dunn. Inside the vehicle, deputies located approximately 592 grams of methamphetamine in liquid form, authorities said.

Both subjects were placed under arrest.

Information on the stop was released Tuesday by Sampson County Sheriff’s officials.

Alejandro and Santillan were each charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of maintaining a vehicle for the storage and sale of a controlled substance. Secured bond was set at $200,000 apiece for the felony drug offenses.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper assisted during the incident and consequently charged Alejandro with driving while impaired. Alejandro was also charged with no operator’s license, fictitious license and open container.

He received another $2,000 bond for those offenses.

Alejandro and Santillan were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Along with the drug, alcohol and motor vehicle charges against Alejandro, Sampson County Detention Center records did indicate that an immigration detainer had also been placed on him.

The detainer is used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other Department of Homeland Security officials when potentially deportable individuals are taken into jails or prisons. It allows those individuals to be detained for an additional 48 hours to give ICE agents additional time to decide whether they will be taken into federal custody.

