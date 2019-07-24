Schmidlin to chair county school board

Kim Schmidlin has been selected as chairperson of the Sampson County Board of Education. The position was previously held by Tim Register. - Warren - Daryll Warren was selected to become vice chair of the Sampson County Board of Education. - Schmidlin - -

During Monday’s meeting for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, Tim Register was pleased to pass the gavel to Kim Schmidlin.

Following nominations and votes from her colleagues, she became the next chairperson for the board that oversees decisions of education in the district. Register served as chair for two years and expressed appreciation for his colleagues and the work they do together. Schmidlin thanked Register for his service during his tenure.

Schmidlin is a speech language pathologist and president of Carolina Therapy Services, Inc., in Dunn. She is married to Jim Schmidlin and they reside in the Plain View community, next to the elementary school. Their children have attended Sampson County Schools.

“I appreciate the confidence my fellow board members have put in me as the new chair of the Sampson County Schools Board of Education,” Schmidlin said. “I will work with the superintendent, central office staff, board and county to ensure our school system places the highest priority on providing our students with access to a quality education that ensures our students are college- or workforce-ready upon graduation.”

She also wants to seek funding for hardware and training for staff to continue to increase the district’s ability to integrate technology into a well-rounded curriculum.

“Proactive planning to address aging schools and making necessary adjustments to more effectively handle changes in enrollment will also be a priority,” she said. “While the needs of our school system will always be great, I have confidence in our board’s ability to make the adjustments necessary to address the needs of Sampson County Schools’ students, staff and community.”

Board member Daryll Warren became vice chair, a position previously held by Schmidlin.

He’s a native of Sampson County and grew up in Newton Grove. After earning a bachelor’s in agricultural business and management, Warren began his career as a sales support specialist for Fastenal, a company that provides industrial and construction supplies to customers. He’s been with the business since 2003 and is now a district sales manager, covering the coastal region of the Carolinas with duties involving human resources and sales.

Warren is married to educator Candace Warren and they have two children.

“Thank you board members for your approval,” Warren said.

