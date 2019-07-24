Brunson retains CCS chair

Newest Clinton City Schools Board of Education member Russ Emanuel was sworn in by Tammy Cashwell before Monday night’s meeting. Holding the Bible for Emanuel is wife, Chrissy. - Brunson - Lanier - Zeng - -

A new face now sits on the Clinton City Board of Education, as pastor Russ Emanuel was sworn in prior to Monday night’s meeting.

Emanuel, who was chosen to full a seat left vacant by the resignation of Dr. Stuart Blount in June, will serve the remainder of that term through July 2020. At that time, he can seek to serve another two years on the board.

“I am extremely honored by this opportunity,” Emanuel said. “I look forward to working with this great team.”

Emanuel was one of seven who expressed interest in filling the seat and chosen after the board heard comments from five of those people. In addition to Emanuel, Dr. Oscar Rodriguez, Clark Hales, Brandy Jones and Jeremy Edgerton all met and spoke before the remaining board members July 14, after which the board voted and made their choice.

During his presentation to the board, Emanuel said he is a strong advocate for education and felt serving in this capacity would allow him the opportunity to fill a role of giving back to the community.

Emanuel, who is a graduate of Clinton High School, is the pastor of Olive Grove Church of McKoy Street. He and his wife, Chrissy, have five children.

Before Monday’s meeting could proceed to handling business, board attorney Justin Lockamy opened the floor for nominations for board chair and vice chair.

During last year’s board reorganization meeting, Dr. Linda Brunson, who had just taken a seat on the board, was chosen to serve as chair after the board voted 75 times in an effort to break a tie.

This year’s nomination and voting period didn’t take as long.

Once Lockamy opened the floor for chair nominations, board member Mike Lanier immediately nominated Brunson to continue serving in the capacity of chair. With no other nominations, a vote was taken and Brunson was unanimously voted to retain her position.

Voting for vice chair didn’t prove to be as drama-free.

Once Lockamy called for nominations for vice chair, board member Georgina Zeng immediately nominated Jason Walters, who has served as vice chair for the last year. Zeng’s nomination was followed by board member Carol Worley nominating Mike Lanier.

In the best interest of the board, Lockamy advised that the vote should be taken by written ballot.

Before the votes could be made, Zeng withdrew her nomination of Walters, leaving only Lanier, who was voted as the new vice chairman.

Following the vote, Zeng asked to speak and explain why she made, and immediately withdrew, her nomination.

“I would like the board to work united,” Zeng said. “I just don’t think that is what is happening.”

Zeng made reference to the fact that prior to the meeting, discussion had taken place between other board members about which direction the board should go in making nominations.

“I wasn’t told we were going to nominate Mike,” Zeng stated. “That’s why I withdrew my nomination for Jason.”

After Zeng’s comments were heard, Brunson took over for Lockamy and proceeded to conduct the meeting.

Newest Clinton City Schools Board of Education member Russ Emanuel was sworn in by Tammy Cashwell before Monday night’s meeting. Holding the Bible for Emanuel is wife, Chrissy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_IMG_9226.jpg Newest Clinton City Schools Board of Education member Russ Emanuel was sworn in by Tammy Cashwell before Monday night’s meeting. Holding the Bible for Emanuel is wife, Chrissy. Brunson https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Dr.-Linda-Brunson-2.jpg Brunson Lanier https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Mike-Lanier.jpg Lanier Zeng https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Zeng.jpg Zeng

Vice chair vote comes with hiccup

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.