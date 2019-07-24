Titanic history comes to museum

Visitors speak about Titanic history with Julie Hedgepeth Williams, who recently shared her own family’s history involving the ship. - Julie Hedgepeth Williams signs an autographed copy of her book ‘A Rare Titanic Family’ during a recent visit to the Sampson County History Museum. - Julie Hedgepeth Williams gives a presentation about the Titanic and the story of her great-uncle. - Julie Hedgepeth Williams - - Antique newspapers from The Sampson Democrat were shown with headlines for The Titanic. - - Audience members listen to Julie Hedgepeth Williams’ presentation. - - Boarding passes were distributed to audience members during ‘A Rare Titanic Family,’ hosted by the Sampson County History Museum. - - Julie Hedgepeth Williams, center, spends time with Dixie Jordan and Ruthie Matthews Pope, former co-workers at The Sampson Independent. - -

At the Sampson County History Museum, visitors received a boarding pass on the RMS Titanic as Julie Hedgepeth Williams welcomed everyone aboard.

Williams knows a lot about the historic ship that met its fate in 1912, especially after many stories told by her great-uncle, Albert Caldwell — a survivor of the ill-fated behemoth. The museum recently hosted Williams and “A Rare Titanic Family.” During the presentation, Williams presented the history and Caldwell’s experience with his wife, Sylvia Caldwell, and their baby, who were all saved by getting on lifeboat no. 13.

As audience members watched Williams dress in historical fashion from 1912, she began by singing “One Tin Soldier,” which features lyrics about buried treasure. When the song became popular in the 1970s, she moved to Raleigh and was close to her great-uncle. She heard the story of the Titanic over and over again. Williams later talked about the connection and learning about buried treasure in her family.

“Ours was on the Titanic, at the bottom of the Atlantic and it consisted of American gold coins that my great-uncle and his wife Sylvia were bringing back from Siam (now Thailand), where they had been missionaries,” Williams said. “Uncle Al always told me that when they find the Titanic, you can have my gold gold pieces.

“I’m still waiting,” Williams said with humor. “I’ll probably never see a nickle of those gold pieces, but I did get a wonderful golden treasure from the Titanic, which is a story Uncle Al told me about he and Sylvia and their infant son Alden. All three survived the Titanic — one of the few families to survive intact.”

It was one of many stories of survival shared with the audience.

As Presbyterian missionaries from the Midwest, they came to Thailand on their wedding day in the early 1900s. After things did not go as planned due to Sylvia’s health-related matters, their journey continued in England through other regions of the world such as Middle East. In her book, “A Rare Titanic Family,” Williams presents a story about how fellow missionaries thought the couple was using Sylvia’s health as an excuse to come home early, which cost the church financially.

The exclaim “God himself could not sink this ship,” was heard in the 1997 film directed by James Cameron and is often associated with other stories. According to Williams, it came from Sylvia hearing a deck hand say it.

“I think that’s pretty special,” Williams said.

Williams is a former editor and reporter for the Sampson Independent, where she worked in the 1980s. The historian is now an assistant professor for journalism and mass communication at the Howard College of Arts and Sciences at Samford University in Birmingham, Ala.

She enjoyed her return to Clinton and was proud to present the history at the museum.

“I love that they have this museum here now, because in my day, this wasn’t here,” Williams said. “Sampson County is full of history and interesting stuff. It’s so nice to have a way to see and hear it.”

After the presentation, Williams spent time with visitors and signed her books, which received several honors and awards. “A Rare Titanic Family” won the Ella Dickey Literacy Award for preserving history in 2014. Williams shared the award with former First Lady Laura Bush.

Kay Raynor, president of the museum’s board, was excited to have Williams share a piece of her family history.

“We would love to have more speakers, programs and presentations,” Raynor said about visitors such as Williams. “Everybody has a connection to just about everything. It’s history.”

During the presentation, Mary M. Rose shared a relative’s story of being aboard the Titanic. According to history, her father’s third cousin Oscar S. Woody was a postal clerk on the ship who struggled through water to transfer 200 pouches of registered mail to a sorting room on another deck. He later died on the ship.

“One thing I’m excited about is the history museum bringing in speakers like this,” Rose said. “I’m hoping that other members of the community will take advantage of these opportunities.”

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

