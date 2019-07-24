Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• July 23 — Demetrick Alexander McArthur, 36, of 603 E. Bay St., Dunn, was charged with felony probation violation, resisting public officer and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $100,500; court date is Aug. 7.
• July 23 — Geraldine Ann Haire, 16, of 181 Longview Lake Road, Garland, was charged with assault on individual with disability. Bond set at $750; court date is Aug. 19.
• July 23 — Daron Nasiri Owens, 17, of 3407 Rosehill Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 25.
• July 23 — Thiayona Shenille Anderson, 20, of 1905 North St., Fayetteville, was charged with felony conspiracy and disclosing private adult images. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 21.
Incidents/investigations
• July 23 — Salama El of Dunn reported the theft of German military uniforms, guns and medals, valued at $200,000 total.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.