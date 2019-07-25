Fire Academy holds inaugural graduation

Graduates pictured, from left, are: front row — Benjamin Boone, Rialey Garcia, Crystal Weber, Jorge Juanchi and Matthew Spell; and back row — Holden Champion, Dyllan Edge, Aaron Lee and Christopher Gray. Sampson County Firemen’s Honor Guard, from left, are: John Turner, Wendy Colantuono and Jason Kelly. -

Nine students became part of history Monday night, as they graduated from the inaugural class of Sampson Community College’s Fire Academy.

The Fire Academy is a program offered through the Workforce Development and Continuing Education Department and provides many levels of training in various positions within a fire-fighting career.

“These students learn everything from putting out a fire and taking care of victims to traffic management and hazmat procedures,” Aleta Whaley, Director of Public Service Training, said. “Fire chiefs here agree that having a centralized place where firefighters can receive fire training is a plus.”

Sampson County has one paid fire department and all others are volunteer. Firefighters are required to have a certain amount of training and SCC is providing a forum for this professional development to happen. The academy is also open to the public, which allows someone to come in who has an interest with no background and walk out a certified firefighter — making the program an all-around benefit to the community.

SCC’s Dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Education Amanda Bradshaw would agree.

“I am thrilled that we are able to help our local fire departments meet their needs for trained fire professionals,” Bradshaw said. “These individuals place service above self as they volunteer to assist with those in their community in need on a daily basis.”

According to Bradshaw, the goal of the program is to educate current and potential firefighters to be adequately trained to perform the necessary tasks of a volunteer or paid fireman.

“This fulfills our mission to support the needs of the community,” Bradshaw added. “In rural communities across North Carolina, the need for trained emergency personnel increases every year. We work closely with our local emergency services agencies and state agencies such as the Office of State Fire Marshal and the North Carolina Office of EMS to provide relevant trainings to those in the emergency services field.”

Anyone interested in participating in the program must be at least 16 years old and a high school diploma or GED is required if you are over 18. Candidates must have a valid driver’s license, have passed a physical examination but there are no residency requirements.

Among others, certifications earned through the academy include NC Firefighter Certification by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Traffic Incident Management (TIMS) and NC Hazmat Level One Responder Certification. Orientation for the academy begins Nov. 14 and classes begin in January.

For more information, contact Whaley at [email protected] or at 910-900-4018.

Graduates pictured, from left, are: front row — Benjamin Boone, Rialey Garcia, Crystal Weber, Jorge Juanchi and Matthew Spell; and back row — Holden Champion, Dyllan Edge, Aaron Lee and Christopher Gray. Sampson County Firemen’s Honor Guard, from left, are: John Turner, Wendy Colantuono and Jason Kelly. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_fire-class.jpg Graduates pictured, from left, are: front row — Benjamin Boone, Rialey Garcia, Crystal Weber, Jorge Juanchi and Matthew Spell; and back row — Holden Champion, Dyllan Edge, Aaron Lee and Christopher Gray. Sampson County Firemen’s Honor Guard, from left, are: John Turner, Wendy Colantuono and Jason Kelly.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Dan Grubb, public relations officer from Sampson Community College, contributed to this article.

Dan Grubb, public relations officer from Sampson Community College, contributed to this article.