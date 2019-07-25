Wanted man arrested in Sampson traffic stop

Parker - Cobb -

A traffic stop in northern Sampson County ended in a slew of out-of-county robbery, theft and drug offenses on a Cumberland County man who authorities said uses aliases and was wanted on a number of pending cases in various counties.

Ronald Arnez Parker, 45, of 455 Army Road, Raeford, now stands charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, misdemeanor larceny, conspiracy to obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods/property, failing to return rental property, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than half an ounce.

Parker was additionally charged with being a habitual felon.

The stop was made late last week on U.S. 13 at U.S. 421 North, near Newton Grove.

“Deputies working Highway 13 near Midway Elementary School Road stopped a vehicle for window tint. During the stop, the driver gave an alias name of Otis Harris, which had a warrant on that name,” said Sampson County Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith. “Further investigation revealed he had other alias names and other warrants in various counties.”

He has a string of felony forgery, uttering, larceny and other convictions in Hoke, Richmond, Moore, Scotland and Cumberland counties over the course of 20 years, from 1995 to 2015, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) court records.

He was placed under $440,000 secured bond for the new charges, all of which stemmed from out-of-county cases, Sampson authorities said.

In a separate stop, also at U.S. 13 and U.S. 421, a Dunn-area teenager was arrested.

Tavius Devonta Jackson, 19, of 76 Red Tip Lane, Dunn, was found to have an order for his arrest out of Sampson County for driving while license revoked. A search of Jackson yielded 9.2 grams of heroin. He was charged with trafficking the drug and placed under $25,500 bond.

Spring Branch stop

Yet another traffic stop in northern Sampson last week netted charges against two suspects.

Benjamin Paul Cobb, 31, of 901 Middle Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen firearm and possession of firearm by felon.

Cobb’s bond was set at $100,000.

According to NCDPS records, Cobb has past drug-related, break-in, larceny and possession of stolen goods convictions in Harnett, Sampson and Johnston from 2007-16.

The new charges were the result of a traffic stop conducted by deputies on a passenger vehicle on Spring Branch Road for a minor violation. During that stop, a probable cause search was conducted and a stolen firearm and meth was found inside the vehicle, reports state.

Cobb and Megan Elizabeth Gregory, 28, of 125 Joy St., Dunn, were taken into custody.

Gregory was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was placed under $25,000 secured bond.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

