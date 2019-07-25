Health Dept.: Don’t hesitate — vaccinate

Local healthcare officials are urging parents to make sure their child is properly vaccinated before school begins. -

Students across Sampson County will be returning to the classroom in just a little more than a month, and local healthcare and school officials are urging parents to ensure their child is current on all required shots and vaccinations.

Over the years, vaccination and immunization requirements have changed. With those changes, the Sampson County Health Department wants to share valuable information with parents about what their child is required to have before entering school or moving into a higher grade level.

According to Kristy Cashwell, RN, Immunization Coordinator with the Sampson County Health Department, any child moving to North Carolina or entering a school system in the state is required to be up to date on all vaccinations, and students entering seventh grade or turning 12 years old must receive their booster dose of the Tdap vaccine and a dose of the Meningococcal vaccine. She, and other healthcare workers, want to make sure children are protected from certain vaccine-preventable diseases.

“It is very important for your child to be up to date on immunizations,” Cashwell said. “According to North Carolina law, every child is required to receive immunizations. If you have specific questions about those immunizations, please speak with your child’s doctor.”

While most parents remember to keep their babies and young children vaccinated, Cashwell said they often forget about keeping preteens and teens up to date on their shots. Some vaccinations are required, while others are only recommended by healthcare officials.

Prior to entering kindergarten, the state of North Carolina requires children to have received five doses of Dtap (Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis), four doses of Polio, two doses of the measles and mumps vaccine, one dose of rubella, four doses of the Hib (Haemophilus Influenzae type B), three doses of the Hep B (Hepatitis B) vaccine, two doses of the varicella (chickenpox) vaccine, and four doses of the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

“Many of these vaccines can be combined when the child is younger to avoid a large number of vaccines being administered at one time,” Cashwell explained. “If a child is behind schedule for immunizations, the state Immunization Branch also details a schedule to catch children up to the appropriate schedule.”

Children entering seventh grade, or turning 12 years old, whichever comes first, are required to receive the Tdap vaccine, as well as the Meningococcal vaccine. Starting Aug. 1, 2020, a second dose of the Meningococcal vaccine will be given to children starting the 12th grade or by 17 years of age. This second dose is now highly recommended for those going to a college or university.

Recommended vaccines

Influenza, or flu, is a very contagious viral infection that affects the nose, throat, and lungs. The virus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. According to Cashwell, the flu vaccine should be given every year at the beginning of flu season.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a virus that is passed through sexual contact. It commonly affects people in their teens and early 20s. Most people never know they have HPV and the virus can sometimes clear on its own, although if it does not, it can cause certain cancers and other problems. The HPV vaccine should be given to boys and girls beginning at age 11 and the series is sometimes started as early at 9 years old. The HPV vaccine is a two or three dose series, depending on the age of the child when the series is started.

“Whether a vaccine is recommended or required, all children should receive all age appropriate immunizations,” Cashwell urged. “Most insurance companies pay for immunizations. If a child is not covered by insurance or is underinsured, there is a program called Vaccines for Children (VFC) that is federally funded that pays for children’s vaccines.”

