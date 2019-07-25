Grice follows the dream

Jeff Grice holds one of many Emmy Awards he’s received over the years for sports editing. -

As a youth, Jeff Grice was huge fan of Julius “Dr. J” Erving II and the Philadelphia 76ers and rooted against the Celtics — a longtime rival of the team.

With laughter, Grice remember the days when he didn’t want to see Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Danny Ainge make their shots. Now, he’s a fan. He works with Ainge to promote the franchise as the senior editor for NBC Sports Boston.

“It’s such a historic franchise,” Grice said of the Celtics. “They want to remind the younger viewers, especially of their rich history. With all of the broadcasts, we try to get some historical piece in there.”

With Boston being his home, he’s also a fan of the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins. Going back to his younger days, he remembers the moment when his mind was made up about his career after watching a video tribute to Walter Payton — Grice’s favorite football player at the time. It included highlights of the star with the song “Nobody Does It Better” playing.

“He’s running in slow motion and breaking tackles and scoring touchdowns,” Grice said. “I said at that moment, that’s what I wanted to do. I didn’t know what it was called, but I knew I wanted to combine sports highlights to music.”

He lived in Baltimore with a love for sports. He is the son of Lenzie Grice, a Clinton native who played quarterback for Shaw University. Jeff Grice grew up watching teams such as the Baltimore Orioles and following Morgan State basketball games.

At an early age, Grice always wanted to go a few hours early to sporting events. He was fascinated by everything leading up to the game.

“That anticipation and buildup was almost theater-like,” he said. “If it was a baseball game, it was watching the grounds crew and watching batting practice. Everybody knew what their job was and it was all these different things going on. Concession stands, hot dogs, soda — it was all these different jobs and activities.”

That curiosity carried over into other aspects of his life.

“Even when we went to the movies, I would turn around and look in the projector room to try to see what they were doing,” he said. “When I went to a play, I wanted to see what the stage people were doing with the props, cameras and lighting. Even at school, I didn’t want to be in the play, I wanted to be behind the scenes.”

After graduating from high school, he attended Morgan State University in 1990, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s in telecommunications. As he got older, he found his passion and calling with editing.

It came very natural to Grice.

“They would have to throw me out of the labs at Morgan,” he said. “I just loved it so much and I wanted to learn as much as I could about editing.”

After graduation, he started as a floor director at Fox News in Baltimore, which gave him a chance to get his foot in the door. Although most of the job was regular news, he received a chance to work with sports toward the end of the week. Grice later landed a sports editing job in 1999 at Fox Sports New England in the Boston area. The station evolved from Fox Sports to Comcast Sports, and now NBC Sports Boston. He has primarily worked with the telecast of Boston Celtics games since 2004.

Grice’s love for his job comes with traveling with the team around the United States and to countries such as England and Italy, along with the historic championship season of 2008. After 2010, advances in technology made it easier to edit from the station and send content through the Internet. The work also includes writing, a foundation he developed during his high school and college days.

Grice has earned nine regional New England Emmy awards, two National Press Photographers Association editing awards, and one Telly award during his 26 years in television. He was encouraged by his mentor Scott Livingston to submit his work.

“It’s nice to get recognized, but I enjoy it so much, that even if I didn’t get awards, I would still be over the moon with the work that I’ve been able to do and the experiences that I’ve had. They’ve been incredible.”

Grice attributes his success to a love of God, family and education. His favorite scripture is Proverbs 3:5-6, which reads “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

He also enjoys mentoring interns as they make a transition from the classroom to work world, while encouraging young people to follow their dreams.

“If you can find a job doing what you love to do,” Grice stated, “then you will never work a day in your life.”

Man with local ties creating content on big stage

