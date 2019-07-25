Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• July 22 — Zachary Owen Tyndall, 22, of 271 Bryan Road, Newton Grove, was charged with harassing phone call. No bond set; court date was July 23.
• July 22 — Lawanda Michelle Ashley, 43, of 604 Eastover Ave., Clinton, was charged with simple assault and second degree trespass. No bond or court date listed.
• July 24 — Tymeisha Rayshon Fryar, 18, of 403 Fayetteville St., Clinton, was charged with trespassing, simple assault, cyberstalking and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 22.
• July 24 — Antwan Romeo Rich, 25, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with child support. Bond set at $700; court date is July 30.
• July 24 — Gary Wayne Locklear, 49, of Warsaw Inn, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 16.
• July 24 — Thomas Earl Walton, 60, of 311 Bulldog Lane, Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 4
Incidents/investigations
• July 24 — Roger Karpuk of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of several tools, a battery and charger. Items valued at $1,000.
• July 24 — Michael Lucas of Godwin reported the theft of a game console and several games, valued at $600 total.
• July 24 — Wanda Sessoms of Clinton reported the larceny of a trailer, valued at $2,500.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.